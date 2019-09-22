ST. JOSEPH — There was a time not long ago when St. Joseph resident Jack Sanderson could look out from his wooden steps leading down to Lake Michigan and see wide beaches where many swimmers and sunbathers came, and people even got married.
Now all that beach – and even the steps – are gone, due to rising water levels and waves that are eroding the shoreline and the bluff.
“It’s remarkable how that bluff and beach sand have disappeared today,” Sanderson, a Lake Lane resident, pointed out in a recent presentation before St. Joseph city officials.
The beach between Lions Park Beach and Silver Beach belongs to St. Joseph, he said.
“Now, nearly all the public land has eroded away,” he said. “That’s your land, you’re in charge of it.”
The waves that have inundated the beach are eating into the bluff and threatening private property, including his own, Sanderson warned.
He and his wife, Mary, tried to shore up the steps they built to take their friends and family to the beach, but eventually had to give up. He saw several feet of the bluff carried away in just four hours one morning.
Earlier this summer, a resident asked how people were going to get to the beach. “With a parachute,” Sanderson said someone remarked.
Some property owners have put down large boulders to hold off the surge. Property owners on Lake Lane, north of First Street, have obtained permits to install steel sheeting to protect their properties.
Sanderson believes the city needs to act quickly.
“I have 25 to 30 feet of bluff left,” Sanderson said. “Do I wait until it’s all gone?”
He is proposing a solution that would require a change in the city’s policy on how it regulates shore protection. Now St. Joseph requires these structures to be placed on private property. Sanderson is asking that the city consider allowing the construction of shore protection on public land, with space reserved for the public right of way with a sidewalk or boardwalk.
The proposal calls for a rock wall extending parallel to the beach. The area affected includes the properties south of Park Street and west of Lake Lane to Lions Park Drive, and extending to First, Second and Third streets, and 800 block of Lake Lane and the 900, 1000 and 1100 blocks of Lions Park Drive.
The wall would be placed lakeside of the public property, leaving a 12-foot right of way above, Sanderson said.
Deep thinking
The resident backs up his request with a coastal study done by Edgewater Resources and Abonmarche in 2012, and updated in 2017.
With the rising water levels, the update conceded that, south of the piers, shore protections might be required, similar to the stone revetment at the city’s water plant south of Lions Park Beach.
“We recommend the development of a concept design to preserve public access along the shoreline, while allowing property owners to construct, if necessary, properly designed shoreline protection structures which could ultimately become one unified structure,” the 2017 update recommended for the area. “One option for this method would be to construct a shoreline protection system lakeward of the residential lots on public property to protect both public and private interests. This way public access could be maintained along the shoreline during times of low water and beach nourishment, and above the protection system during times of high water and heavy erosion, while still protecting adjacent private property. Such a measure would likely require funding and maintenance agreements to be established between the City and adjacent property owners.”
There aren’t many alternatives, Sanderson said. There is no way to build or move the houses on the small lots back away from the bluff and the lake, as has been done with some homes north of the piers.
“In Area 2, existing homes are located closer to Lake Michigan, necessitating the construction and/or repair of shoreline protection structures during periods of high water to prevent damage to these homes,” the coastal study confirms.
The damage to the shoreline is likely permanent without some action, even if the water goes down, Sanderson added.
“It’s fair to say that the bluff is not likely coming back on his own,” Sanderson said.
Newspaper articles report that the bluff came from fill from a Buchanan gravel pit, that was trucked in between 1986 and 1989 at a cost of more than a half a million dollars at the time. Sanderson showed recent photos that illustrate the layer of fill dirt, topped with sand.
Mike Morphey, who was with Edgewater Resources at the time of the 2012 coastal study and is now with Abonmarche, told city officials and residents that property owners need to find a common solution.
Owners who put in their own shore protections make erosion worse for adjacent properties, Morphey said.
Sanderson said there was no reason to get buy-in from his neighbors until the city decided they could construct shore protections on the public land.
Structures such as the piers have an impact on the movement of sand, Morphey said.
The coastal study finds that the area “is almost entirely an erosion zone that is highly dependent upon annual beach nourishment used as erosion mitigation though the placement of dredge spoils from (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) harbor maintenance work.”
Sand dredged from the St. Joseph harbor has been used in past years to replace material lost to waves and wind. City Manager John Hodgson said that the Army Corps of Engineers conducts the dredging to maintain commercial shipping. But with the water levels at near-record levels, there has been no need for dredging.
The Corps of Engineers is expecting continuing high levels on the Great Lakes for the foreseeable future.
Morphey said that the higher the water, the bigger the waves that hit the shore and lead to erosion.
One resident asked if sand could be dredged from the lake to create a sand bar that would weaken the waves before they reach shore.
Morphey said he was not aware of any place where they are doing that on the Great Lakes, but it is worth talking about.
It was in 2013 that the lakes were seeing near-record low levels. Since then, a combination of several harsh winters has reduced evaporation during the winter, plus heavy precipitation has resulted in the high water now seen throughout the Great Lakes. Shoreline ice also carries away beach sand and deposits it in the lake or on other beaches.
With the fluctuations in the lake levels and the shoreline, Commissioner Laura Goos recently wanted to know if the community should be looking at short-term or long-term solutions.
Morphey recommended designing protections that last 20 years or longer.
The proposal recommended in the coastal study is for a structure with stones low enough to avoid being undermined during periods of low water, and rocks high enough to handle big waves when the lake rises. It asks that vertical sea walls, which would block public access, be prohibited.
St. Joseph has a track record of taking decisive steps when it comes to protecting property from erosion and encroaching waves. Several years ago it became the first community on the west coast of Lake Michigan to enact a no-build zone along its shore, taking in the area north of the piers that were threatened by rising water.
Mayor Mike Garey acknowledged that this is an important issue that the city needs to look at, focusing on construction standards for shore protections.
Sanderson interjected a tone of urgency into the discussion.
“What is this going to look like, and what is going to happen if we do nothing?” he asked. “We’re not looking at something that’s good, and we’re trying to do something that’s better.”
“Do it now before the public land is gone,” he insisted.
Areas designated as high-erosion zones by the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy:
Berrien County
n Benton Township
n City of Bridgman
n Chikaming Township
n Village of Grand Beach
n Hagar Township
n Lake Township (Berrien)
n Lincoln Township
n City of New Buffalo
n New Buffalo Township
n St. Joseph Township
n City of St. Joseph
n Village of Shoreham
Van Buren County
n Covert Township
n City of South Haven
n South Haven Township