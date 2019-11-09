Do police ever make exceptions for traffic laws, based on road conditions? I’m talking specifically about a terrible stretch of interstate highway along the St. Joseph Valley Parkway (U.S. 31). The right side of the northbound lanes is very bumpy, for about 10 miles or so, due to what seems like shoddy construction. When driving this stretch I typically use the left-hand lane, even when not passing. My question is, would police ever ticket me for this? Or is it reasonable?
Anonymous, St. Joseph
Thanks for your question.
Officers often make exceptions for traffic laws as they have discretion on when to issue tickets and when not to.
We travel the same roads as the public does each day, but I want to be very clear, bumpy roads do not excuse driving behavior. As you know, a lot of the roads in Berrien County as well as the State of Michigan are in poor condition and could very well contribute to a vehicle sustaining tire or wheel damage. Again, that does not allow for drivers to violate the law by driving in the wrong lane.
I can’t tell you if the police would ever ticket you for driving in the left-hand lane or not, that would be their discretion. But again, “poor road conditions” do not give drivers permission to violate any traffic laws. Basically, if other vehicles are traveling in the northbound lanes of the St. Joseph Valley Parkway with no evident problems, I (or officers) would probably take that into consideration if stopping you.
According to the Michigan Vehicle Code (section #257.642) which deals with multi-lane highways, it states in part: Upon a roadway with 4 or more lanes that provides for 2-way movement of traffic, a vehicle shall be operated within the extreme right-hand lane except when overtaking and passing ... or turning left.
Officers usually have discretion for most traffic violations and as for me, I normally take weather and road conditions into consideration when deciding if a ticket should be issued or not. But, weather and road conditions do not give drivers free reign to violate traffic laws.
I hope this answers your question.