The cupcake lady

Elvie Walsh started baking with her mother as soon as she could stand up on a chair at the kitchen counter.
So it seems only natural that when she was approached six years ago by the former owners of Mimi’s Cupcakes, she would take over the business.
At that point, the business was run seasonally out of a truck. But Walsh found a storefront at 610 Broadway St. in St. Joseph. For the first year, the bakery was at a different location, but soon the store gained more space and now everything is baked at the back of the store.
Besides the storefront, Mimi’s Cupcakes still operates a truck from Memorial Day through Labor Day. There are seven employees in the offseason and 18-20 employees from May through Labor Day.
Walsh took a short break to talk with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Julie Swidwa about the business.
I read you have over 70 varieties of cupcake. How do you keep it all straight?
When we purchased the business they had two dozen to 30 different flavors, and they concentrated on maybe a dozen a day they’d put out. I felt like if we were going to have a storefront, 12 flavors isn’t a lot. From day one, we started expanding the flavors, brought in a lot of our own home recipes. And we did a lot of experimenting.
Do you make a certain number per day?
Every day is different. We have orders, weddings, the store, catering and the truck, in season. As far as how much and what flavors, a lot of it goes by the orders that come in like today, a very specific order for a child’s birthday party. If I’m making a flavor for a custom order, then I also bring that flavor into the store that day.
Today I think we might have 28 flavors out there. In the summer we have up to 48 flavors in a day. Weekends are harder for us because we have so many weddings, so we drop the flavors down a little on weekends. In the summer with weddings, that really dictates our flavors for the day because we only have so much time to get everything done and out the door. It’s a well-oiled machine, to say the least.
Is it kind of like an assembly line? Does each person have their task that they do?
We are a team effort. There will be three of us baking. We have three bakers’ assistants that will assist each of us. So, like, some of our cupcakes have things put into them prior to going into the oven. Some are filled after they come out of the oven, so the bakers’ assistants help us with all of that. Mary Flores is my head baker. Mary is amazing. Everything you see here is decorated by her. Everything here we make from scratch except for the candies that go inside some of the cupcakes. And we don’t make the drizzles.
What made you want to have a cupcake business?
I love to bake. My mom was an excellent cook, but baking was the thing we always did. We as a family owned Yo Bubbs Frozen Desserts on the next block. We sold it two years ago. The former owners of Mimi’s were customers of ours there. One day they asked us to meet and … they said “We’re either going to close (Mimi’s Cupcakes) or we’re going to sell it and we thought of you guys.”
I thought it would be a great challenge. I love desserts. I think the best part of all is working with couples for their wedding and creating that special feel and the look they’re looking for. Your dessert should be just as important and special and memorable as the rest of your day. To me I look at the dessert as the finale of that portion of their wedding. There’s no difference in price whether you have a plain cupcake or a cupcake with filling inside, so why not wow your guests?
Do you have a favorite flavor?
A few. Probably my favorite is Chocolate Reese’s Pieces. It’s a chocolate cupcake with peanut butter morsels baked inside and Reese’s Pieces and chocolate and peanut butter frosting. My second favorite is chocolate cookie dough.
How are you not fat?
(Laughing) Well, I’m constantly dieting. I pretty much, almost every day have a cupcake.
Only one?
I try to limit myself. But I just love them.
