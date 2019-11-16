BENTON HARBOR — The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is returning to Harbor Shores in 2020 and is offering special ticket options that include $19 for a single ticket and $99 for an exclusive holiday gift package.
There is a limited number of holiday gift packages available and orders placed by Dec. 19 will be shipped in time for Christmas delivery, according to a news release.
The tournament will run May 19-24 next year.
The holiday gift packages include tickets to the championship, plus rounds of golf at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at Harbor Shores.
The $99 package, called the Flex Grounds Ticket Four Pack, includes four tickets to the championship and two beanie hats with logo, all in a Senior PGA Championship-themed box.
All packages come with a KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship holiday card for personalization.
Other holiday packages available are:
• The Ultimate Golf Experience, $129: One any single-day ticket, a certificate for one round of golf at Harbor Shores and a blank KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship holiday card for personalization.
• The Makers Trail 19th Hole Holiday Box, $159: A certificate for two Makers Trail 19th Hole tickets for a day of the recipient’s choice, and two KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship logo beanie hats.
• The Ultimate Golf Foursome, $399: A certificate for four rounds of golf at Harbor Shores, and four Flex Grounds Championship tickets.
“Giving the gift of golf has never been easier with these unique Championship gift packages,” said Ryan Ogle, director of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “With the deepest discounts on ticket options for the Championship, we encourage fans to act quickly as packages are limited and will sell quickly.”
The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship “12 Days of Holiday Giveaways,” launching in early December, will be unveiled soon on social media, Ogle said.
For more information on limited-time ticket options this holiday season, and to purchase, visit attend.srpga.com/tickets.