Which crimes do you hate having to arrest or cite people for, and, conversely, what do you think is an under-reported but dire criminal scourge on society today?
Joe, from St. Joseph
Thank you for your question. I have to admit I have never been a big ticket writer for minor traffic offenses. I like to give a verbal warning if I can, and sometimes a warning really does work. Getting a ticket and having your insurance increase is not fun, and we understand that.
But if you are not able to correct your bad driving habits, expect a ticket from me. There is always a balance between trying to educate the public on unsafe driving and keeping the public safe from dangerous drivers.
One crime I really hate to investigate is a home or business burglary. Not only have you lost physical property, but a sense of security is lost as well. I am always very happy to hear when we catch a serial burglar. They rarely ever stop at one home, and will continue until they are caught. Most “home invasions” as we call them, occur when the home is not occupied, as most suspects really don’t want a confrontation.
If a suspect happens to break into an occupied home, the level of danger for everyone is greatly increased. One thing I have noticed over many years of law enforcement is that I rarely see a home broken into when there is a medium or large-size dog in the home. Alarms are good, but dogs are great for home protection!
One crime that has grown dramatically over the past few years is fraud. There are many types of fraud that law enforcement handles every day in Berrien County. Check fraud and credit card fraud are two big ones.
I have also handled several phone and mail scams in recent years. The criminals are ever-evolving and changing to try and keep us off-guard. As a reminder, never give money over the phone on a cold call, even if it is from a company that you use. The IRS and government agencies don’t call on the phone to warn of past due amounts and demand payment.
If you are ever in doubt, call your local law enforcement agency and we can investigate the situation for you.