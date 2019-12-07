ST. JOSEPH — Michigan’s crime rate is the lowest it has been in 50 years.
But the number of people in county jails on a day-to-day basis has tripled, from 5,700 in 1975 to 16,600 in 2015, and the arrest rate has skyrocketed.
Most of those behind bars are there awaiting trial because they couldn’t provide bail, and are being held for low-level, non-violent offenses, such as driving on a suspended license.
Keeping that many people in jail is costing Michigan taxpayers almost half a billion dollars a year.
“Judge (Thomas) Boyd said, the bottom line is, there are too many people in jail,” commented Christopher Renna, Berrien County’s chief public defender.
Boyd, an Ingham County judge, is one of the members of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, a bipartisan group formed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this year to study the issue and make recommendations for lowering the number of people in jail. The panel includes Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, and representatives from the legislature, law enforcement, county officials and legal experts.
The task force, which expects to make its recommendations in early January, received a report in September from the Pew Research organization that looked at counties statewide, as well as national trends, about why people are getting locked up in such large numbers.
The study found that in 1960 Michigan residents were being jailed at a rate of 51 per 100,000. In 2017, that rate had spiked to 163 per 100,000, even though the crime rate is about the same as it was almost 60 years ago.
Between 1975 and 2015, the number of people in county jails nationwide grew four-fold. In 2017 county jails held 746,000 inmates and had 10.6 million admissions. That compares to a prison population of 1.49 million, with 607,000 admissions.
In November, the Berrien County jail booked 494 inmates and 503 were released.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said that the judicial system here has done a lot to reduce its jail population. On Dec. 4 there were 336 inmates at the jail, which has a capacity of 341. That contrasts with the 420 or more being held 15 years ago. When the jail was overcrowded inmates had to be released, and some were housed in the gym.
Berrien has been able to reduce its numbers by providing mental health and drug abuse treatment through its specialty courts, and releasing more people before trial using electronic tether devices, Bailey said.
Bailey commented that reducing the jail population, by releasing more people pretrial, has to be balanced with keeping the public safe.
The rate of incarceration in jails in the U.S. also is in contrast to a falling crime rate. The number of arrests has dropped, as well, indicating that those in jail are serving longer sentences.
Nationally, the growth in the jail population is driven, in part, by an increased number of people locked up while awaiting trial, which escalated from 400,000 in 1990 – representing 51 percent of the jail population – to 700,000 by 2016, or 64 percent of those in jail. Those being held pretrial are staying longer in jail – as long as 140 days for those accused of robbery.
On average, around 70 percent of the jail population in Berrien County is awaiting trial or sentencing.
But unlike the national trend, Michigan’s jail growth was driven equally by an increase in those awaiting trial and those serving longer sentences, the Pew researchers found.
Another interesting finding is that Michigan’s rural counties now hold a larger share of jail inmates, at 23 percent in 2013, than urban counties, at 19 percent. That’s a switch from 1975, when rural counties had around 15 percent of the state’s jail population and urban counties held 34 percent of inmates. The percentage of inmates for small and midsize counties – which include Berrien and Van Buren counties – have remained largely unchanged, at around 32 percent.
Michigan’s rural counties have seen the largest increase in inmates being held pretrial, while that rate in urban counties has declined.
Pew researchers aren’t certain why the rural jail population has increased, but initially speculate it could be that these counties don’t have the mental health or drug abuse services that urban areas do, and that less frequent court sessions might be keeping people in jail longer.
All of this costs Michigan big bucks, with spending on corrections and jails at $478 million in 2017 – almost a quarter of the total $2 billion justice system budget. That’s three times more than the $167 million counties invested in community and economic development. The public safety and judicial budget is third only to the $2.69 billion spent on health and welfare, and the $2.2 billion spent on public works.
Jamming the jails
Who is getting arrested, and why?
The Pew report looked at 20 Michigan jails – including Allegan County – that represent 40 percent of the state’s jail population. Between 2016 and 2018, those jails had 328,046 admissions, with the highest rates in rural counties. Of those admissions, 61 percent were for misdemeanors.
The offenses that have had the largest decline in Michigan are drunk driving, alcohol violations involving minors, and other liquor violations. The crimes with the largest increases have been possession of methamphetamine, followed by parole violations, and possession of narcotic equipment and heroin.
Wide racial disparities were uncovered by researchers.
While black men make up 6 percent of the state’s population, they represent 26 percent of the jail population. Black women make up 6 percent of the general population and 8 percent of the jail population, and they were the only racial group to see an increase in their arrest rate between 2008 and 2018.
White women are 41 percent of Michigan’s population, and 15 percent of its jail population. One-third of defendants in criminal cases are female. Women are making up a growing segment of the country’s jail population. In 2017 they made up 15 percent of those locked up, compared to 5.6 percent in 1977 – triple the rate of increase for men.
Of all those in jail, 17 percent were locked up for driving without a license, and they stayed behind bars as long as a month.
The number of arrests in Michigan has fallen over the last decade, while 21 counties have seen their arrests increase during that period. The number of arrests in Southwest Michigan counties has decreased.
The top reasons for arrests in 2018 were failure to appear in court, at 29,295; assault and battery, at 28,264; and drunk driving, at 21,410.
The arrests of people age 25 and younger has dropped 46 percent, from 140,000 to 80,000 a year, while arrests of residents age 50 and older increased by 38 percent, to around 20,000.
The report found that police are writing fewer citations, compared to the number of arrests. Those citations – in which a person is given a summons to appear in court – made up 10 percent of arrests events in 2018, compared to 46 percent of arrests on warrants and 44 percent of on-site arrests. That’s a 42 percent decline in citations since 2008.
Nearly nine out of 10 cases in district courts are misdemeanors, while 14 percent are felonies. Of those district court cases, 56 percent end in guilty pleas, and 44 percent are dismissed.
Of those put in jail, 65 percent had only been admitted once, while 35 percent had two or more admissions on their records.
Bail bonds
In the U.S., the percentage of inmates being held pretrial increased from 51 percent in 1990 to almost 65 percent in 2016. The use of money bond by courts increased from 38 percent in 1990 to 61 percent in 2009.
In Michigan, jail population growth was driven equally by pretrial detention and the sentenced population, indicating that state leaders need to look at sentencing practices as well as pretrial release.
Those detained in U.S. jails pretrial stayed longer in 2009 than they did in 2000, driving up jail bed use.
The Pew study found that 66 percent of those admitted to jail between 2016 and 2018 were released within a week, occupying 5 percent of jail space during that period. Studies have shown that even a brief stint in jail can affect employment, housing and family connections.
In comparison, 17 percent of those in jail spent more than a month in custody, taking up 82 percent of bed space.
Other studies indicate that current practices aren’t reducing crime or keeping people from returning to jail.
The task force reported that a 2017 study found that misdemeanor and felony defendants held pretrial were more likely to be arrested after their cases were settled than those released on bail.
Money bail and drug testing do not appear to improve pretrial outcomes, researchers further discovered. Studies found that money paid before release from jail is no more effective than paying upon failure to appear in court. Multiple studies show that the most effective way to improve court appearances is by sending reminders, such as text messages.
A jail sentence might not even be the best way to deter future crime, studies suggest. A 2018 study of 16,000 cases found that 12 percent of men and 11 percent of women sentenced to probation were re-arrested within two years, compared to 42 percent of men and 31 percent of women who served jail sentences.
Mental illness is a factor affecting incarceration. Researchers from the Wayne State University Center for Behavioral Health and Justice reported that 23 percent of those in Michigan’s jails in 2017 were identified as having a serious mental illness, with rural jails having a higher percentage of inmates with such issues than urban or metropolitan jails. The study further determined that individuals with serious mental illnesses spent more time in jail on average and were more likely to be sentenced to jail or prison, compared to those without such illnesses.
The Wayne State researchers found that almost half of the people released from jail in Michigan are discharged after business hours, which creates problems for people who need mental health or substance abuse treatment.
Sheryl Kubiak, who worked on the study, told the task force that they studied jails in 10 counties, and they found more than 43 percent of people are released from jail between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. This makes it more difficult to access services, she explained.
Inmates at the Berrien County jail have increased access to a full-time mental health professional while incarcerated. In November these inmates had 303 mental health contacts – twice the number of clinical visits.
