ST. JOSEPH — When Charles “Peanut” Tillman and Jacob Beckley were fighting exhaustion, heat, pain, fatigue and nausea as they rowed toward the Lake Michigan shoreline in Chicago Monday evening, they thought of the children they were fighting for.
The former Chicago Bears defensive back and his friend, Beckley, made the grueling 65-mile journey across Lake Michigan to raise money for childhood cancer research and to help families who have sick children.
They launched their homemade rowboat from the St. Joseph River Yacht Club at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and made it to the Chicago shoreline at about 6:30 p.m. Michigan time Monday.
There, doctors were waiting to administer intravenous medication to the two, who had refused to stop rowing despite becoming ill with about five miles to go.
“What they’re going through is nothing compared to what children go through when they have chemotherapy,” said Beckley’s wife Rafaela, who live-streamed much of the row on Facebook. “We offered them an IV but they just wanted to keep going.”
She and a support team that included doctors followed the rowers in a chase boat, keeping a distance but able to communicate with them.
In 2016, Beckley rowed across Lake Michigan by himself.
“It was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done,” Beckley said in an earlier interview.
But when Tillman, who he’d met through their charitable foundations, challenged him to do it again, this time with Tillman as his wingman, it was a challenge he couldn’t refuse.
“Yeah, I’m dumb, too,” Tillman joked Sunday before the launch.
The two ate nothing on the 65-mile journey, but stayed fueled and hydrated, drinking from bottles of water formulated specially for them.
Tillman said he ate a breakfast Sunday of eggs, biscuits and white bread.
“The breakfast of champions!” the two-time Pro Bowler and 2013 recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award quipped.
About 50 people were on hand to see them off from the St. Joseph River Yacht Club on Sunday. Among the well-wishers were Tony and Katie Mandarino and their children.
The Mandarinos’ son, Alex, died of neuroblastoma six years ago at age 5. Alex’s name was among dozens engraved on the boat in remembrance of children who have cancer or have died of the disease.
“This gives a new meaning to Labor Day!” commented Beth Mandarino, Alex’s grandmother, on Facebook as she watched the rowers’ progress.
Another supporter gave Tillman, who had earlier expressed a fear of sharks in Lake Michigan, a T-shirt that said “Unsalted & Shark-Free.”
Beckley’s foundation raises money and awareness for childhood cancer research, Lurie Hospital in Chicago and the studies of Dr. Mary Beth Madonna to find a cure. Tillman’s foundation raises money to help families with sick children pay their bills.
“It’s awesome to see this many people here to give them a proper send-off,” Tony Mandarino said at the launch site Sunday. “We’ve always been Bears fans, for many generations, but we’re even bigger fans now.”
When asked Sunday what is more difficult, playing football or rowing a boat, Tillman said, “Oh football, by far. Not just anyone can play football, but anyone can row a boat.”
But not everyone can row a boat non-stop for more than 25 hours on a 65-mile journey across Lake Michigan.
The two were greeted by a large crowd of supporters in Chicago.
Even while in obvious pain and being tended to by doctors, Tillman and Beckley found the energy to joke around.
“Charles gave up about two miles out,” Beckley kidded.
“Yeah, I think I fell asleep rowing,” Tillman said.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa