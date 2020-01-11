The mess on Main Street

BENTON HARBOR — Drivers traveling between St. Joseph and Benton Harbor via the Bicentennial Bridge are well aware of the flooding that happens on the Benton Harbor side during rainy, windy days.
To figure out why the flooding is happening and how it can be fixed, two studies are being conducted – one by the Michigan Department of Transportation and one by Berrien County Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin. Main Street is the I-94 Business Loop and the designated route in case of emergencies on I-94, making it a state road.
The flooding problem became very apparent last spring, when Lake Michigan started reaching near-record high water levels, meaning the St. Joseph River’s water levels are also well above average.
The bridge itself doesn’t flood. But drivers are only able to reach a handful of businesses in Benton Harbor when the flooding is bad enough to close the section of Main Street in front of Whirlpool Corp.’s Riverview Campus. When there is minor flooding, cars from both directions can be seen taking turns driving down the middle of the road, where the water isn’t as high.
Pete Pfeiffer, manager of the Coloma and Kalamazoo MDOT offices, said his office is hiring Wade Trim, a civil engineering, planning and surveying company, to study the problem.
“The cause of the flooding – we think it’s high water levels (in Lake Michigan),” he said. “Let’s have the experts determine that for us.”
He said MDOT finished reconstructing Main Street in 2009 and didn’t have any flooding problems for 10 years. One result of the reconstruction is it removed decades of road caps, lowering the street by about 18 inches.
Lake Michigan water rose to near record levels in the summer of 2019 and have stayed there. Projections from the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show that through May, water levels are expected to remain high and may even break the records set in 1986.
Experts don’t expect the level to drop quickly since a number of factors drive lake levels, which tend to be cyclical.
Pfeiffer said one possible fix would be to raise that section of Main Street by 8-10 inches. He said MDOT’s engineers are drawing up the plans so they are ready to make it happen if the study shows that this is the best option.
“We’re certainly concerned about moving people up and down Main Street,” he said.
Pfeiffer said he doesn’t know how much that would cost. Another, more costly solution would be to install a pump station, he said.
Drain commissioner
Quattrin said his study will encompass the area’s entire storm water system, not just on Main Street. He said flooding in the area has been a periodic problem for decades, but has gained more attention since last summer because when Main Street in front of Whirlpool is closed, drivers have to find another way to get in and out of the city.
During heavy rains, he said water is backing up along Riverview Drive, which intersects with Main Street, all the way to the U.S. Post Office.
“When (MDOT) redid Business Route 94, they did not look at the entire picture,” he said. “They just looked at what’s running off the road.”
Jeff Noel, vice president of communications and public affairs at Whirlpool, said the company is dealing with water issues at both its Riverview Campus on Main Street and at the Benton Harbor Technology Center, which is just off Main Street at 151 N. Riverview Drive.
“We’re just trying to be patient,” he said. “It’s a shared responsibility. We need to know what we need to do as a company.”
Peter Colovos from Prairie Real Estate Group said his properties along Main Street started seeing flooding well before the near-record high water levels in Lake Michigan. He shared a photo from 2016 showing him standing in almost knee-deep water in the parking lot behind Saranac Flats.
When he was developing Saranac Flats, he said the state required him to spend almost $400,000 to install an underground water retention system around the building, which is supposed to slowly release the storm water from his property into the storm water system on Main Street.
But that’s not what’s been happening. When there’s a heavy rain, he said water starts coming out of all of the grates in his parking lot.
“It’s going the wrong way,” he said. “ ... It is, essentially, river water backing up into our parking lot. We’ve become the retention pond for the city.”
Colovos said that if MDOT raises the portion of Main Street in front of Whirlpool by 8-10 inches, that may get the water off that section of the road, but it will make the flooding in the rest of the area worse.
Instead, he said MDOT should put the money toward developing a more comprehensive plan that fixes the flooding for everyone.
Both studies are expected to be completed sometime this spring.
I&M substation
Main Street isn’t the only place where water is coming from to flood Colovos’ property.
About a year ago, Indiana Michigan Power filled in a marshy area so the Main Street Substation at the corner of Main and 10th streets could be moved further back on the property owned by the company. Colovos said the water that used to drain into the marshy area is now adding to his adjacent property being flooded.
He talked about his concerns at a July 2018 Benton Harbor Planning Commission meeting before the marshy area was filled in.
Officials with I&M at the time said the water table in the area is six feet below the ground, which Colovos believes is inaccurate. He said it is actually 18 inches below the ground.
“I’m going on the record in the event that there’s a lawsuit (and) there’s flooding of property nearby that I’m challenging the calculations,” he told planning commissioners at the time.
When contacted by email this week, a spokesperson said I&M is working with Benton Harbor officials to upgrade the Main Street substation and that there is no confirmed timeline for the project.
