The music man

ST. JOSEPH — In 1960, Dennis Bowen promised two years to the St. Joseph school district.
Almost 60 years later, he's still bringing performers together to "wow" audiences in St. Joseph High School's auditorium.
The retired choir director maintains contact with former students all over the world, and brings many of them together when he produces "Encore," an alumni variety show, every two years.
"It was 1960. I came here right out of college. They had a brand new auditorium. I promised them I would stay two years, and I stayed 27," Bowen said. "I guess I got it right. Every year things got better. The variety show got better, and Betty (the late Elizabeth Theisen) and I did a musical."
Theisen, known by her students as "Miss T," was the drama/acting teacher. She and Bowen produced what became an annual musical. They co-directed the high school musical from 1961-87.
Bowen led the choirs at St. Joseph High School from 1960 until he retired in 1987. Over the years, the program grew to include several performance choirs, including concert choir, show choir, the women's chorus, the Musettes and the Choraliers.
Through a collaborative effort with Theisen and the late Robert Brown, band director, Bowen directed the school's annual variety show production, "Showtime." The show, originally called the Variety Show, was started in 1951 as a Student Council fundraiser. It was originally directed by whoever was adviser to the Student Council.
In the mid 1960s, Bowen began directing the show with Theisen and Brown. The show continues at the high school, and is the longest-running variety show in Michigan, Bowen said.
In 2014, Bowen produced the alumni version of Showtime, dubbed Encore. The show returned in 2016 and 2018, and plans are underway for 2020. Bowen directs the choral acts while Steve Reed is in charge of instrumentals and Donna Metz directs drama performances and skits.
"In 2018, we had 180 alumni come back for that show, many of them giving up their vacations to do this," Bowen said. "Many of them have gone on to become performers or teachers. I'm excited. Here they are, sort of famous. I'm so proud. I still hear from so many of them."
Bowen, 81, grew up in La Porte, Ind., and got his bachelor's degree in music education from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. Having begun working for St. Joseph Public Schools in 1960, he returned to Northwestern during the summer and earned his master's degree in music education.
His wife, Lyn, was a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in St. Joseph. She left teaching when the Bowens adopted a 6-week-old boy, Andrew. The child died of cancer at age 7.
Bowen said his students over the years claimed he was "mean."
"I made them sit in their seats and not chew gum. I actually knew of a student who had died that way, taking a breath to sing and swallowing and choking on the gum," Bowen said.
Many of his former students call him DLB but, until now, never knew what the L stands for. He revealed during an interview at his home in St. Joseph that it stands for Lee.
"Bob Brown was always RWB, and I still don't know what the W stands for," Bowen said with a laugh.
Bowen wrote St. Joseph High School's Alma Mater, and he and Brown teamed up to write the opening song for Showtime that still kicks off the variety shows, including Encore.
In 2017, Bowen was among the first inductees into the St. Joseph High School Performing Arts Center Hall of Fame. Also inducted were Brown, Theisen, Reed and John Ellis Newton Howard. This year's class of inductees included former students of theirs.
Bowen was 50 when he retired from teaching. He became the director of volunteers at what is now Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, and was the head of Lakeland Health Foundations.
In 1999, he left Lakeland Health and now coordinates a computer program for the Region IV Area Agency on Aging. He oversees some 30 volunteers who teach computer classes to people 55 and older in three counties.
He'll never leave music behind. While working at Lakeland, he formed a choir of doctors and nurses, and he plays piano for a hymn sing every other Sunday at The Whitcomb. He also accompanies some of his former students on the piano during their Encore performances.
The first Encore presentation in 2014 included alumni from 1951-2000, and they had to bring back their original act. Beginning in 2016, Encore was extended to the class of 2012, and participants could do their original act or, if still performing professionally, could do something from their current repertoire.
Something new is in the works for Encore 2020.
"We're going to do a history of the St. Joseph Public Schools," Bowen said, "and the acts should relate to that."
