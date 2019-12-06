The rising toll of violence

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The community and business leaders need to give youth positive things to do, such as summer jobs, to help stop the gun violence in the Benton Harbor area.
That was the message Pastors Carlton Lynch and Maurice McAfee gave during a news conference Thursday at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Township, where Lynch is the senior pastor. They both said they have upcoming funerals of young people who died recently due to gun violence.
Lynch said he would like to see a community meeting held in the next two weeks in a local church where residents can tell church leaders what kind of help is needed.
“Many times, we have ideas, but we want to hear from our community,” he said. “2020 cannot be like 2019. There has to be a difference. There has to be a change.”
McAfee, senior pastor at New Bethel Baptist Church in Benton Township, said he’s handled too many funerals in the past five years related to death due to violence.
“I’ve seen families torn apart, crying,” he said. “Having to sit there and tell them it’s going to be all right has come to be wearing on both of us.”
He said he went to Minneapolis in December 2018 to become certified in grief and trauma training “because of the continuing wave upon you.”
McAfee said he remembers all the vivid details of every murder crime scene he’s been at.
“You never forget it,” he said. “It affects you more than you know. It’s called vicarious traumatization.”
He said the entire community is suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, and the violence in urban communities needs to be deemed a national health crisis.
“When you begin to study and look at how poor communities are affected by violence, lack of jobs and the things that continue to happen, these things become more prevalent because you’re angry,” he said. “And when your anger is internalized, eventually it’s going to come out.”
Lynch said a bright light needs to be put on the violence.
“I believe that if you don’t bring attention to it, the enemy is going to take up residence in our community,” he said.
Lynch, who has been in Benton Harbor for three years, said the gun violence is not unique to Benton Harbor.
“I’ve done this in Fort Wayne (Ind.) for years, where I’m originally from,” he said.
He said that violence in Benton Harbor affects everyone because the community is so small.
“There’s somebody in my church, whether I’m called for that one or not, (who’s) affected by (the violence), so it affects me as well,” he said.
McAfee is presiding today over the funeral for Dante Long Jr., 26, of Benton Harbor, with visitation at 10 a.m. at his church.
Long died after being shot Nov. 20 at Briarwood Apartments in Benton Township. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Lynch is handling the funeral for Uniqua Jones, 19, of Benton Township, which will be at 11 a.m. Monday at his church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Jones died after being shot Nov. 30 in Blossom Acres Apartments in Benton Township. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
