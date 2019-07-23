BENTON TOWNSHIP — For Michael Moyer, the road to running Lake Michigan College’s winemaking program started with a trip to the French version of Costco.
That moment came in 1992, when Moyer arrived for a semester abroad in Dijon, about 90 minutes southeast of Paris, and his host family invited him on a grocery trip.
“The dad says, ‘Hey, why don’t you tag along?’” Moyer said. “He brought two 5-gallon, Army green, plastic gas cans. Right when you walked in, you’d see tanks of bulk wine. He filled 5 gallons of red (wine), and 5 gallons of white (wine), and that’s what he drank on a daily basis.”
The episode intrigued Moyer, who was majoring in French and international affairs at the University of Puget Sound, in Tacoma, Wash. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in those areas in 1993.
The culture proved fascinating, since Dijon is also the capital of Burgundy – one of the world’s most famous winemaking regions, he says.
“They took food and wine quite seriously,” Moyer said. “Lunch is sacred, almost. It’s a two-hour lunch break, typically, and a lot of times, wine was involved.”
The next step came when Moyer took a wine appreciation class that marked his first real introduction to the industry.
“I learned how wine was made, (including) the fermentation, the soil differences, why different wine regions utilize different grapes – I was just really fascinated,” he said.
Moyer returned to the United States eager to learn everything he could about the industry he now considered his career path.
“I started exploring wine more and more and more, (saying), ‘This is what I should do,” he said.
So Moyer focused on building the skills he’d need to make his career a reality. That effort began at the University of Utah, where he studied chemistry from 1997-99.
Then in 2002, Moyer earned a master’s degree in viticulture and enology from the University of California, Davis.
Completing that milestone marked a major advancement of his skills, even if Moyer wasn’t sure where they’d take him.
“I really didn’t know. I just knew that I wanted to be involved in the business, and make wine,” he said.
Moyer got a clearer idea in 2003, when Walla Walla Community College in Washington hired him as its first winemaking instructor.
“I believe they started it in 2001. They were looking for somebody else to help teach the classes,” Moyer said. “We moved into a new building. We had a dozen students or so, and now, they’re getting 30 students a year.”
'There’s a lot of possibility'
Moyer’s career took another turn in 2010, when he signed on as an associate winemaker and enologist at Figgins Family Wine Estates in Walla Walla.
He served as a technical quality control adviser for two production facilities and four brands for the business.
Fame came knocking again near the end of 2014, when Moyer got called to meet some visitors at work – who wanted to discuss a new program they were creating.
“It was the folks from Lake Michigan College, and some of their friends. We started talking about what they were doing, and I was real interested,” he said.
The resulting conversations and interviews went well, but Moyer first had LMC send a box of wine before committing himself.
“I wanted to see what I was getting myself into,” Moyer said. “I was very surprised. They sent me a box that included a lot of red wines, dry wines. I tasted them, and was thoroughly impressed. I said, ‘If they can do these wines here, they can do anything there. There’s a lot of possibility.’”
'You can taste it all'
LMC hired Moyer as director of wine and viticulture technology in January 2015.
He oversees the curriculum, teaches some of the classes, and also manages Lake Michigan Vintners in downtown Baroda.
“The cool thing about studying wine is, that it’s a lot of stuff you taste,” Moyer said. “You learn about the difference in acid levels, alcohol levels, and sugar levels, and you can taste it all. It’s really fascinating to study.”
Opened in 2017, Lake Michigan Vintners works in collaboration with LMC, giving students an outlet to sell the wines they’re producing.
In the process, they’ll experience everything from lab analysis to vineyard management to winemaking – plus the business end of winery and tasting room operations, Moyer said.
That mixture of business and science requires a robust, varied skill set to succeed, which is another quality that sets the wine industry apart, Moyer believes.
“There’s the farming part, and the production part – which incorporates microbiology, chemistry and sensory, (or) taste,” Moyer said. “But then there’s the business part. The wine industry touches on a lot of portions of the economy. That’s why it’s kept my interest for so long.”
'We make it work'
Moyer is gearing up for further changes in the program, which moves this fall into its own 14,000-square-foot building at the Napier Avenue campus in Benton Township.
The Welch Center, as it’s known, will replace a temporary two-room laboratory that’s housed the program in The Mendel Center.
“I’m really excited to work in this new space,” Moyer said. “Right now, we make it work, the current space work, but this (the center) is going to allow (students) to see how things are supposed to be.”
Moyer also welcomes the recent hiring of enologist Amy Birk, who oversees quality control for Lake Michigan Vintners and helps teach the winemaking classes.
“Before, I was teaching everything,” he said.
Away from LMC, Moyer spends most of his time focusing on family life in Stevensville with his wife, Erica, and their four children, ages 5-13.
He’s also served as treasurer at St. Joseph Orthodox Church in Baroda since 2017, and referees high school and adult soccer games.
The down home touch the family encountered on its arrival here proved almost as much of an adjustment as Moyer’s French experiences.
“When we moved into the neighborhood, people brought us cookies and food – that never happened on the West Coast,” Moyer said, laughing. “They were very warm and welcoming. It’s a lot more family friendly here.”