THREE OAKS — The village of Three Oaks is looking for “a community minded, out-of-the box thinker” to become its next village manager, following the resignation of Mike Greene.
Greene has held the post since August 2017.
During its meeting last week, the council decided to advertise locally and post the job description on its website until its December meeting. If no candidates are found, the council will discuss using the search services of the Michigan Municipal League.
Greene, who expects to leave by mid-December, has accepted a job with Saline, Mich., a city of about 8,800 residents south of Ann Arbor. It is closer to his family and friends in his hometown of Caro, Mich.
Upgrades to the village’s sanitary lagoons and sewer system is one project that has occupied a lot of Greene’s time, and it was again the subject of his manager’s report.
With the village’s new Water and Sewer Superintendent Quentin Clark providing direction on the next steps, representatives Brian Hannon and Jacob Bruggink from Moore & Bruggink Consulting Engineers were asked to return with bids for the removal of some or part of the remaining sludge and recommendations on the next steps before new aerators are installed.
The village passed its recent discharge test with flying colors from Michigan’s Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Department. However, the engineers said the system is still receiving waste that is above normal residential usage, and way beyond what the lagoon system was designed to handle. This excessive waste continues despite the absence of Journeyman Distillery’s waste, which is being hauled to a remote facility.
Also, consultants estimate that in addition to the 3 million gallons of sludge already removed from the lagoons, more than 5 million gallons remain to be dredged. Problems with erosion of the lagoon walls and excess vegetation on the banks were also identified.
“We want to start off fresh with the new aerator equipment. It’s not going to be cheap, unfortunately, but the right way is the best case. We have to take care of it,” Clark said.
Earlier in the meeting, there was a public hearing on the new Master and Downtown Development Plans recently submitted by the planning commission. Chairman Gene Svebakken said being able to combine work on both plans was a good process. Resident Tom Flint asked that any rezoning approved for proposed projects in the Enterprise Park be given on a conditional basis in order to maintain control over how the village grows (the Enterprise Park at U.S. 12 and Schwark Road is owned by the township but is incorporated into the village).
After the meeting resumed, Village President Dave Grosse asked that the council return the plans to the planning commission to “work some kinks out to make it less confusing for ourselves and developers.” Areas he wants to re-address include the need for affordable housing, different types of senior living facilities, three-story apartment buildings and more flexibility for rezoning large open spaces.