BENTON HARBOR — Parents and supporters of Benton Harbor Area Schools are invited to a Tiger Pride Parent Rally at 6 p.m. Thursday at Benton Harbor High School.
Acting Superintendent Patricia Robinson said the rally will be a chance for parents to hear from the building principals and dedicated teachers, along with having an opportunity to voice their concerns and to register their children for school if they already haven’t.
“I want them to have hope and faith that we will be here,” she said after Saturday’s school board retreat. “We have weathered many storms together in Benton Harbor and Benton Harbor has come out on top. I want them to give us an opportunity to work together to overcome this challenge. We need to be victors in this. So if they want to be part of a mission and want to really stand on top of that mountain and say, ‘We have the victory,’ please stay with us.”
The rally is also being sponsored by the Southwest Michigan Ministerial Alliance. Refreshments will be provided.
Robinson said she also wants to get the word out that the district has several job openings, including for 33 certified teachers, eight administrators and 30 support staff. The job openings can be found on the district’s website by clicking on “About Us” and then “Employment.”
The future of the high school and possibly the entire district was put into question May 24 when the Michigan Department of Treasury released a proposal to suspend operations at the high school so the district could focus on reducing its $18.4 million debt and on increasing student achievement in K-8 grades.
Board trustees rejected not only this proposal, but a second one that would have closed the high school in a year if certain academic and financial benchmarks weren’t met. They’ve done this in the face of perceived threats by the state to close the entire Benton Harbor district if trustees don’t come to terms.
At multiple town hall meetings, Benton Harbor residents have made it clear that they don’t want the high school to be closed, fearing that the students will encounter racism and bullying at the surrounding mostly white high schools they would be bused to.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has visited Benton Harbor at least twice to discuss how to turn the school district around, once for a public meeting and last week for private talks with the school board’s leadership.
After the last meeting, the governor’s office and school board President Stephen Mitchell released a joint statement saying the lines of communication are open and both sides “look forward to future discussions to identify a solution that puts Benton Harbor students first.”
During Saturday’s meeting, Robinson also went over with school board trustees the plans to move the administration offices from 1995 Union Ave. to the third floor of the high school. In addition, fourth and fifth grade students will be moved to 1995 Union Ave., and the building will revert to its former name of Fairplain East Elementary School.
She said Two Men and a Truck are working on a proposal to have the moves done by mid-August.
She said school staff have been working relentlessly to prepare for the beginning of the school year.
School board trustees also approved hiring Scott Johnson as the district’s chief financial officer, starting this week. This will be the second time Johnson has served in that capacity.
