The drama surrounding the Benton Harbor school district and whether the state would close the high school was the runaway top story of this past year, as voted on by The Herald-Palladium news staff. The tragic ambush and murder of Tyrone Hassel III last New Year's Eve came in second.
1. State officials try to convince Benton Harbor school and community leaders to close Benton Harbor High School or risk seeing the entire district closed or chartered. BH school and city leaders vehemently resist, sparking a months-long discussion that includes two visits to Benton Harbor by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who faces a political backlash for pushing to close the high school.
2. Army sergeant and Benton Harbor native Tyrone Hassel III is shot to death outside his father’s home in Fairplain just minutes before the new year. Later, his wife and her lover – who are also in the Army – are convicted of murder in a scheme hatched to collect Hassel’s Army death benefit.
3. A cold winter and wet spring lead to near record Lake Michigan water levels by mid-summer, meaning high water plagues shoreline areas for much of the year. In the fall a series of storms brings high waves and winds, causing major erosion and leaving debris in their wake up and down the shoreline.
4. J.C. Penney closes its Orchards Mall store, leaving the Twin Cities without a Penney’s for the first time in 94 years. It also marks the closure of the third and final traditional anchor store at Orchards Mall.
5. A civil lawsuit is filed against Berrien County Commissioner Teri Freehling, the estate of her late husband, Patrick, and Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin, alleging fraud involving almost $500,000 in payments for drain projects. The suit is filed by Doug Hartzler, owner of Hartzler Excavating in Bridgman, and a former business partner with Patrick Freehling. A county investigation leads to county board policy changes, but no charges.
6. Eau Claire farmer Jim Whitright becomes the sixth victim in Michigan to die from complications from the Eastern equine encephalitis virus. Another Eau Claire farmer, Bill Teichman, also becomes afflicted with the rare disease. The state orders aerial spraying for mosquitoes in many of the counties where the virus has been detected.
7. A Tennessee developer returns Arby’s to the area with a new restaurant in Benton Township at the corner of M-139 and Napier Avenue. Area fast-food fans are fired up, though the subsequent closure of the Stake n Shake restaurant on Pipestone Road soon leaves a bad taste.
8. Benton Harbor city commissioners fire City Manager Darwin Watson on 5-3 vote. Former City Manager Ellis Mitchell soon takes over as interim city manager.
9. (tie) A terrible crash near Buchanan takes the life of Robert Klint of Sawyer, along with his wife, Melissa Klint, and daughter Landyn Klint, as well as brother-in-law Kent Williamson of Virginia. A drunken driver failed to stop at an intersection and hit the Klint vehicle broadside.
9. (tie) The trash in Benton Harbor starts to pile up as the company contracted to pick it up waits to be paid. Robert Edwards, owner of We-Cycle Industrial Sanitation, says that when he went to pick up his company’s monthly $39,000 check from the city, he was told that the check had been given to a former We-Cycle employee that Edwards had fired more than a year ago.