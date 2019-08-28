PAW PAW — It was standing room only as a crowd watched Van Buren County commissioners Tuesday vote 6-1 to reject a resolution that would cover up two paintings in the county courthouse.
Two weeks ago commissioners had agreed to cover the murals, which show female breasts, after a request was made by most of the county’s judges. But Tuesday many people came forward and demanded the paintings remain in public view for reasons of art and history.
Tina Streich, of Paw Paw, told commissioners she had a petition with 1,440 signatures asking the paintings be left alone. “We’re very passionate about preserving our history here in Paw Paw,” Streich said.
She read several comments from the petition that said that art should not be censored, and asking for a referendum on the question.
But Van Buren County Chief Judge Kathleen Brickley said the main concern was over victims of domestic violence and of child sexual assault. “Depictions of violence such as beheadings and spearing risk traumatizing them,” Brickley said. One of the paintings is on the ceiling above the judge in the main circuit courtroom.
The nudity may also be a trigger since child sexual assault victims are often sexualized. “None of us should underestimate the power of trauma and the danger of trauma triggers,” Brickley said. She added that one of the judges’ suggestions was to move them elsewhere.
However, at the last meeting County Administrator John Faul pointed out that the paintings can’t be moved without destroying them.
Retired county clerk and current Hamilton Township Clerk Tina Leary said she had worked in the courthouse for 33 years. Not a week, she said, would go by without someone commenting on the beauty of the courthouse. They considered other courthouses sterile-looking. “Not once in many years at the county was there a complaint or concern expressed to me about the inappropriateness of the murals,” Leary said.
Ryan Gilbert, secretary of the Van Buren County Republican Party, said the local party voted against the idea of covering the murals since they were from a different time and not intended to offend. Covering them would be a from of censorship.
“This artwork has been a part of our courthouse for over a century,” Gilbert said. He added that the artist still has family in the area.
Most of the people who spoke favored leaving the murals as is. When commissioners began discussing the resolution, most of them said all or most of the constituents they had spoken to about the murals were in favor of leaving them uncovered.
The lone exception was Commissioner Gail Patterson-Gladney, who said she had the opposite experience. All but one woman agreed with the judges. “They respected what the judges’ point of view was,” Patterson-Gladney said.
“I respect art, too,” Patterson-Gladney said, “but I would say that this situation has two sides and I respect both sides, but I would, from my constituents, have to vote for the covering of them.”
Patterson-Gladney was the only commissioner to vote in support of covering the murals.
The village of Paw Paw accepted the paintings in 1908, then donated them to the county. They were painted by Paw Paw-born artist Frank Lewis Van Ness (1865-1944).
A Van Ness painting was also featured in the 1956 movie “Giant,” starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean. It now hangs in the Wenger Hotel in San Antonio, Texas.