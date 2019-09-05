ST. JOSEPH — The public is invited to join the Berrien County Area Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan athletes at a community run this Monday.
Registration will start at 10 a.m. and the run will leave at 11 a.m. from the John E.N. Howard Band Shell on the corner of Lake Boulevard and Port Street, according to a news release. The community run is an opportunity for law enforcement, corrections personnel, and community members to run shoulder to shoulder, raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan athletes. It is one in a series of 44 community runs scheduled in September around the state during Law Enforcement Torch Run Week.
The cost to participate in one of the 44 Community Runs is $25 per person, which includes a shirt. For more information, visit www.somi.org/runweek or sign up for the St. Joseph event at www.classy.org/event/st-joseph-community-run/e236101.
Although signing up and donating is encouraged, the presence of community support is also appreciated. Participants have included Special Olympics Michigan athletes, law enforcement, students, and even pets during the one mile run or walk throughout the route in St. Joseph. The event will be held rain or shine and is the only LETR community run being held in Southwest Michigan.
The LETR Central Route is a 750-mile non-stop relay run from Copper Harbor in the tip of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to Belle Isle in Detroit. It starts early on Monday, Sept. 9, and ends on Friday, Sept. 13. The relay run consists of three teams; Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), and Michigan State Police (MSP). Each team provides six runners who each run five miles at a time averaging eight-minute miles. These runners have been raising money throughout the year to participate in this event.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world. In the past 34 years, the LETR has raised more than $300 million for Special Olympics athletes.
Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Athletes build physical fitness, develop self-confidence, and prepare for participation in society competing in more than 24 sporting event types throughout the state. The organization has more than 30,000 volunteers, and athletes participate at no cost.