Township trustees fix job title discrepancy

ST. JOSEPH — Royalton Township trustees approved a resolution Monday night to correct an oversight in the job title of one of its municipal employees.
For the past decade, Bill Boyd has been operating under the titles of building inspector, zoning administrator and ordinance enforcement officer.
However, Manager Steve Tilly said the ordinance enforcement position was submitted through a motion in 2009 when Boyd was given the additional title.
“For it to be legal, it has to be a resolution – not a motion,” Tilly said after the meeting. “The ordinance enforcement technically wasn’t legal. Now it is legal.”
Tilly said the township discovered the mishap when talking with Boyd himself and the township’s attorney.
The resolution that was approved at Monday night’s meeting was to clean up any discrepancies in the township’s ordinance.
“The discrepancy is if we would go to court on an ordinance issue, technically anything Bill had done probably wouldn’t be legal or used in court,” Tilly said.
The resolution grants Boyd all three positions through March 31, 2020.
Supervisor Robert Basselman said this will clear up how the township will handle any properties that are in violation of any ordinances.
Trustee Rocky Genovese was not present for the meeting.
The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Royalton Township Hall.
