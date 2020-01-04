As marijuana becomes legal for adult use in Michigan, can you review the rules for transporting the product home? I know a locked container is involved, but do I need to bring that locked container with me into a dispensary to transport it out to my car? If I have not locked up the marijuana and just have it in my pocket or purse walking from the dispensary to my car, can I be cited for not having it properly secured?
-- Jane, St. Joseph
There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding the legalization of marijuana and it appears not every court or police agency handles the new law in the same way.
It appears everyone (including the state) is in a learning curve when it comes to enforcing it.
Michigan approved legalization of marijuana with 56 percent of the vote in November 2018 and it’s taken nearly a year for Lansing regulators to develop and roll out a licensing system.
Customers will only be allowed to buy up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana at a time from a retail store, and not more than 15 grams of marijuana concentrate.
Those are the same limits for how much marijuana you can carry on your person at a time: up to 2.5 ounces of flower, and up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrate.
You’re allowed to keep more at home: individuals can have up to 10 ounces of marijuana flower, as long as it’s stored securely.
Here are a few other things to remember:
Marijuana is legal in Michigan – but that doesn’t mean you can light up anywhere.
Adults age 21 and over are free to possess marijuana and consume it in private.
Consuming marijuana is limited to private places, like your home or a friend’s home. It’s not legal to consume marijuana in your car – even if you are a passenger – or in public.
Although marijuana will no longer be required to be transported in a locked container (as was formerly required by medical marijuana card holders), it’s probably best to keep it locked up and in the trunk where it’s out of reach of underage passengers. Same goes for any marijuana in the home because it is illegal for underage persons to be in possession or use marijuana.
A legal amount of marijuana is allowed to be carried in pockets or purses as long as the possessor is at least 21 years of age.
I hope this answers your question.