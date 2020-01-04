BENTON HARBOR — The future of Wecycle Industrial Sanitation in Benton Harbor is in question, as the three people who claim ownership battle for control of the company, while the owner of a previous company that picked up the city’s trash is considering selling the property.
In a Thursday letter, Wecycle owners and siblings Virginia Huddleston and Jewell Allen notified the city that the third owner, Robert Edwards, no longer has permission to do business on behalf of the company or to pick up the company’s checks from the city.
When shown a copy of the letter Friday, Edwards said he had never seen it and didn’t know what it was about.
“I don’t know anything,” he said. “I’m in the dark. I’m just trying to do my job. That’s all.”
Meanwhile, Willie “Curly” Williams, who owns Industrial Sanitation, said he put up “for sale” signs last week on the property at 157 Hinkley St. and two other properties that make up his company.
Williams provided garbage service to the city for 18 years until former Emergency Manager Joseph Harris awarded the contract to Reliable Disposal in October 2010. Wecycle is supposed to be buying the company from him. But at the age of 82, Williams said he can’t wait any longer.
Williams said he will decide later this month if he is going to list the three properties with a real estate agent. He said he’s asking for $150,000 for the main property on Hinkley Street and $51,000 for the smaller building next to it. He’s asking $105,000 for property at 568 Madison Ave.
“I just put (the for sale signs) up there to see who would come and what they would offer,” he said. “... I haven’t made up my mind if I’m going to sell, yet.”
City commissioners awarded Wecycle a three-year contract in 2017, which will expire in October. Bids to pick up the trash are due by 11 a.m. Tuesday in the city clerk’s office at city hall.
City Commissioner Ron Singleton said the city needs to be ready to step in if Wecycle stops picking up trash like it did for a few days in November.
“Our concern it getting up the trash,” he said. “We can’t let the trash pile up.”
In November, Edwards said Wecycle stopped picking up trash because the company’s monthly check was given to Huddleston, who he had fired more than a year previously. He said that even though Huddleston got the money, she didn’t pay any of the bills, including the employees or the landfill fees.
Huddleston said Friday that she was never fired, but stopped working in the Wecycle business office on her own. She said she never gave up ownership of the company.
Edwards started picking up trash, again, after city commissioners advanced November’s payment to the company in his name.
The next payment of $39,353 to Wecycle is on the bill list for commissioners to approve on Monday.
Singleton said he’s been researching how much money it would cost the city to pick up its own trash. He said he understands that the problem is an internal matter for Wecycle, but when the trash isn’t picked up, it becomes a city commission problem.
“This leaves us in suspense, wondering if the company will be able to carry out the agreement in the contract,” he said. “... We can’t just sit around. We need to explore our options.”
Singleton said he also wants to know if Wecycle took care of all of the problems that led city commissioners to give the company a 30-day notice on Nov. 18 to correct problems, under the threat of the contract being terminated early.
City Commissioner Duane Seats said he questions whether the notice given to the city Thursday is legitimate because it is not notarized or on letterhead. He said the situation has been investigated by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
“I pray that the prosecutor will intervene to do something to help the city of Benton Harbor on this matter,” he said. “This is ridiculous. ... If they can’t get along, they need to get gone.”
Interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell and Mayor Marcus Muhammad were unavailable for comment on Friday.
