EAU CLAIRE — Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm is closing and the Pipestone Township property is up for sale.
The Teichman family announced Sunday on Facebook that the farm on Eureka Road will close for good on Dec. 31.
The news comes after Bill Teichman, a third-generation farmer of the property, was hospitalized after contracting the Eastern equine encephalitis disease in August.
In the Facebook post, the Teichman family thanked all of the farm’s visitors over the years for sharing in their “family traditions and fun in the sun.”
“Lasting three generations, we were fortunate enough to raise our own children on this beautiful farm and have generated many memories and traditions of our own,” the post read. “Having said that, the years of dedicated hard work with the wonderful reward of delicious home-grown fruit, it is time to say goodbye.”
The post has received hundreds of reactions from around Southwest Michigan, with the Facebook page and Teichman family enjoying an overwhelming amount support.
The family could not be reached by The Herald-Palladium for comment on Monday.
Other media outlets have reported the family is selling the farm because there is no one able to run it. According to a South Bend Tribune story, Bill Teichman is back home and being cared for by his family.
“At this time, we are unsure of what the future will bring for our family farm as we are putting up most of the rolling hills and fruit orchards for sale,” the Facebook post read. “Thank you for your continued support, we will miss you!”
A tragic year
The farm and the family have gone through quite a lot in 2019.
At the beginning of the year, Herb Teichman – who was Bill’s father and ran the farm for decades – died at the age of 88. It was Herb Teichman who built up the farm as an agritourism stop and hatched the idea to sponsor the annual Pit Spit competition that eventually drew nationwide news coverage.
The year also started out rough in another sense when the polar vortex in late January wiped out most of the farm’s peach, apricot and plum crops.
Then in August Bill Teichman fell ill to EEE – a rare and often fatal mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling. In the months since he got sick Teichman has been in and out of long-term care.
He has shown small signs of improvement since but still requires care, according to reports.
A lasting legacy
Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm occupies more than 450 acres of land where not only cherries are grown, but also apples, peaches, apricots, nectarines, plums, pears and raspberries.
Herb Teichman took over running the farm in 1969 from his father William Teichman, who had established it in the 1920s.
Bill and Monica Teichman have run Tree-Mendus for the past 15 years, having leased the farm from Herb and Liz Teichman.
Outside of its fruit crops and popular U-pick operation, the Pipestone Township farm become well-known for hosting the International Cherry Pit Spitting Championship every summer around the Fourth of July.
The “Pit Spit,” as it is known informally, began in 1974 as a neighborhood gathering.
It is held every July at the Teichman farm on Eureka Road and regularly draws visitors from around the country. It has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records and the Library of Congress.
There is no word yet on what the future holds for the Pit Spit.
Here is the link to Bill Teichman’s GoFundMe campaign to defray medical costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bill-teichman039s-eastern-equine-encephalitis-relief
