ST. JOSEPH — A trial date has been set for a man who police say called in a bomb threat earlier this month at the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA.
Mario Adonis Cummings, 48, of Benton Harbor, is charged with reporting a false bomb threat, a 4-year felony.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Nick DeRyke said Cummings waived a preliminary hearing this week in Berrien County Trial Court and trial was set for Dec. 12-13.
Cummings, an employee of the YMCA at the time the bomb threat was made, has admitted to calling in the threat, police said earlier.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said it was shortly after 7 a.m. the morning of Oct. 10 when a YMCA employee received a call saying a bomb had been left in the building. The caller then abruptly hung up, Bailey said.
Police, with the help of a bomb-sniffing dog, searched the building at 3665 Hollywood Road but found nothing.
The YMCA reopened at 10 a.m. after having been evacuated.
Cummings was arrested later that day.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa