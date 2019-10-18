Trick-or-treating in downtown SJ, BH announced

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Today and participating businesses will have trick-or-treating festivities in the Benton Harbor Arts District and downtown St. Joseph from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Youth are encouraged to wear their costumes and visit participating businesses. In St. Joseph, the first 750 youths to stop by the St. Joseph Today Welcome Center, 301 State St., will receive a trick-or-treat bag from sponsor HoltBosse.
St. Joseph citywide trick-or-treating will immediately follow from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In the Arts District, the first 250 youths to stop by the St. Joseph Today table located in Arts Park will receive a trick-or-treat bag from HoltBosse.
Participating downtown St. Joseph businesses include: 4A Song Vinyl, Baroda Founders, Boulevard Inn & Bistro, Cabana’s, Caffe Tosi, Chartreuse, DK Boutique, Edgewater Gifts, Forever Books, Freedom Boat Club, Friends by Design, Fusion Center for Dance, FuzzyButz, G&M Variety, Glik’s, Grins of St. Joseph, Jimmy John’s, Kilwins, Lazy Ballerina Winery, Schu’s, Silver Beach Pizza, South Bend Chocolate Café, St. Joseph Today, The Buck Burgers & Brew, The Candlestick Maker, The Inn at Harbor Shores, Third Coast Surf Shop, Tim’s Too, Vivi’s, Wanderlust Outfitters, Whitcomb Senior Living Community, White Pine Winery, Zion UCC.
Participating Arts District businesses include: ARS Gallery, Benton Harbor Area Schools, Benton Harbor DDA, Benton Harbor Public Library, Berrien Community Foundation, Citadel, Cornerstone Alliance, KitchenAid SPGA, OutCenter, St. Joseph Today, SWMI RACERS, The Livery and Zion UCC.
For Halloween and holiday celebration events and details, call St. Joseph Today at 985-1111 or visit stjoetoday.com.