Trustees move forward on drainage, paving project

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township is investing more than $30,000 on a project at the water treatment plant.
At a board meeting Tuesday, trustees agreed to begin the process on a paving and drainage project that would alleviate some of the sitting water at the plant.
“At our water treatment plant, we originally sculpted the project to provide a paved surface to give access to the south and east sides of the plant,” Superintendent Kelli Smith said. “Now we have a parking area and a loading dock that doesn’t reach to the back of the building.”
Due to the amount of water in the soil, the land around the water plant is not draining.
As a result, the township is paying Prein & Newhof $18,500 for engineering services and $12,800 for overseeing the construction and administration oversight on the project.
“We have to first address the drainage, get the water moving away from that location and take care of our detention pond over there,” Smith said. “Once the water is managed, we’ll place the concrete.”
The township will have to conduct a topographical survey, look at the land’s elevation and get an idea of the way the water is flowing out of there.
Then Prein & Newhof will continue with its design work and determine how to best manage the water on site.
Smith said the project will take about eight weeks before the township can go out to bid.
“Hopefully, we can get that project done this fall,” Smith said. “It will all depend on how quickly things will move on the bids.”
Trustees previously agreed to pay $16,300 to Prein & Newhof in April to complete a water system study by evaluating the township’s water system.
The study looks at the overall functionality of the township’s water system in terms of flow.
The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Benton Township Hall.
