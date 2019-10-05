I read recently in one of the Ask A Cop columns about working with other departments when it comes to identifying a lost or stolen weapon. I also read all the time about other law enforcement agencies helping at the scenes of crimes in other municipalities. I often see on television police dramas agencies fighting over jurisdiction. What’s it like working with other agencies, and do you really ever get into turf wars here in Southwest Michigan?
Liz, St. Joseph
Liz, I hope this not only answers your question but also clears some other things up.
I have often told people during the course of my career that they watch too much television when they start telling me or other police officers what we can and cannot do. They usually tell us something like “that’s not what I (saw) on _________” or “that’s not how they do it on _______”, referring to various TV shows or movies.
I truly wish the police (and all first responders) wouldn’t be compared to fiction or drama that people see on TV, because there is so much shown or portrayed that isn’t remotely close to what actually happens in real life.
For instance, I’ve never personally watched an armed suspect get a gun shot out of his hand, nor can I enter a fingerprint into a computer and immediately know who it belongs to; and I have never been involved with a major case and not had to type any reports.
Also, I have never witnessed “turf wars” in Southwest Michigan. Most departments rely on neighboring agencies for help when needed, whether it be traffic control at accident scenes or assisting on major cases. Personally, I don’t care what color uniform they’re wearing or which jurisdiction they represent if I’m calling for help or needing assistance with something.
First responders, such as police, fire, medical services, answer calls to help each other whenever possible, which is commonly known as mutual aid. Some police agencies don’t furnish 24-hour coverage so other departments are required to fill that void if and when something happens in their areas.
The majority of police officers in Berrien County are sworn in as deputies by the current sheriff, which allows them to respond outside their respective cities/villages/townships to investigate calls or make arrests if need be. Calls or crimes reported to dispatch centers are normally assigned to the individual agency that’s responsible for that particular location. If something needs to be addressed or investigated in unincorporated areas, meaning they have no departments of their own, the sheriff’s department or state police are responsible to respond. Again, during an emergency, a neighboring department may respond as well in order to assist.
In the end, we all rely on each other and try to work together in order to get the job done as safely as possible.