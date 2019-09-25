NEW BUFFALO — Two people were arrested following an early morning chase that began in Buchanan and ended in New Buffalo.
According to a news release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Chamaine Davis, 25, and Calvin Edwards, 20, both of Chicago, were taken to the Berrien County jail on outstanding felony warrants out of Cook County, Ill.
In addition, a report was sent to the Berrien County prosecutor’s office seeking charges of fleeing and eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a valid operator’s license.
According to police, the men were in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen from Highland Park, Ill. A third person got away from police.
Undersheriff Chuck Heit said the incident started at 12:36 a.m. when a Buchanan police officer tried to stop a Jeep Cherokee bearing a temporary plate. The vehicle failed to stop and the driver fled south on Bakertown Road.
A Berrien County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle a short time later traveling west on U.S. 12 near Dayton Lake Road and tried to stop it. The vehicle continued west through Galien and Three Oaks. New Buffalo police set up stop sticks at U.S. 12 near Lakeside Road. The vehicle traveled over the stop sticks, causing the tires to deflate. The vehicle slowed but did not stop until it hit a sign post and came to a stop on U.S. 12 near I-94, Heit said.
Three people fled on foot from the vehicle. Assisted by a LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, police found two of the suspects hiding in thick vegetation. The third person was not located.
