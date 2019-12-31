BENTON HARBOR — The tug-of-war concerning New Harbor Condominiums in Benton Harbor continues, with trials set in two separate, though related, court cases in January and February.
The number of people living in the 90-unit former hotel has declined from about 170 when the first case was filed May 10, 2018, to only a handful today. The complex was also condemned in May 2018, with residents given 30 days to move out, but that order was not enforced. The order was restated by the city on Dec. 6.
Legal Aid of Western Michigan filed the case at the Berrien County Courthouse against the owners on behalf of several residents a few days after the city of Benton Harbor turned off the water for the second time in less than a year because the water bill wasn’t being paid. At the time, the city was owed $56,437. Today, more than $116,000 is owed.
A nonjury trial is set for Feb. 19-28 in the first case, if a Jan. 27 settlement conference is unsuccessful.
The second case was filed April 3 by JAMS Development against two of its tenants, with a nonjury trial set for Jan. 16.
Phillip McCallion, one of the defendants, said he was ordered by the court to pay his $475 in monthly rent to Legal Aid, which turned the money over to Benton Harbor to help pay down the water bill.
But JAMS wants the money. The company is seeking to have $6,650 for 14 months’ rent plus whatever other relief is “deemed equitable by the Court.”
McCallion said he and the other defendant, Tammy Foondle, moved out in September.
Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski said part of the problem is that 14 entities own the units, with some owning just one unit. Berrien County became the owner of 43 of the units last spring after they were foreclosed on for nonpayment of property taxes for the previous three years.
The complex has only one water meter. The water bill is supposed to be paid by the New Harbor Condominium Association out of the rent money it receives from the owners.
