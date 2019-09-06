UFCU pays $1.75M to settle class action lawsuit

ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union settled a class action lawsuit regarding overdraft fees for about $1.75 million – but still disputes the charges.
The settlement covered UFCU members who were allegedly charged overdraft fees from Oct. 3, 2011 to Sept. 30, 2018.
Members who were charged overdraft fees for debit card and ATM transactions for the first time between Aug. 15, 2010 and Sept. 30, 2018, were also covered by the $1.75 million settlement.
UFCU has more than $2 billion in assets, with branches in Michigan, Arkansas, Indiana, North Carolina, Nevada and Ohio. The credit union is headquartered in St. Joseph.
According to a story from the Credit Union Journal, the members who were charged overdraft fees were deemed to have had “sufficient funds in the ledger balance but not the available balance.”
When contacted by The Herald-Palladium, UFCU released a statement that disputed the plaintiff’s claims. However, UFCU said it agreed to settle the suit to avoid “the costs, distractions and risks of litigation.”
“While United denies that we did anything improper, we believe (a) settlement is in the best interests of all of our members,” UFCU’s statement read.
According to court documents, Plaintiff Tonya Gunter said she was charged eight overdraft fees of $30 each on July 23, 2015, when her UFCU account had sufficient funds to cover her transactions for the day.
Gunter claimed “the practice of charging overdraft fees even when there are sufficient money/funds in the account is inconsistent with how UFCU describes the circumstances of when it assesses overdraft fees in other customer materials.”
UFCU stated its overdraft practices are “communicated to members” when opening accounts and at any time when members have questions.
Gunter filed the class action suit against UFCU on Sept. 21, 2015, alleging the credit union had breached contracts and violated state law through its practice of charging overdraft fees to customers.
The lawsuit was originally filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.
A $1.75 million settlement agreement was reached on Dec. 18, 2018, and included current and former members.
According to UFCU, settlement payments were provided to all affected current members prior to July 14, 2019.
The class action lawsuit is part of a growing trend in the U.S.
More than a dozen credit unions across the country – including Advia Credit Union in Kalamazoo and Navy Federal Credit Union in Virginia – were hit with lawsuits challenging whether their members were misled about what can trigger overdraft fees.
Navy Federal Credit Union, considered the nation’s largest credit union, agreed to a $24.5 million overdraft settlement in April.
Based on total assets, UFCU is considered the fifth largest credit union in Michigan.
