Jobless rates continued to decline seasonally in September throughout Southwest Michigan.
According to the state’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, the tri-county area recorded typical employment changes with an increase of positions in education and a decline in the leisure and hospitality sector.
Summer seasonal workers continued to leave the workforce.
Unemployment rates dropped four to seven tenths of a percentage point in Southwest Michigan metro areas.
Allegan County’s unemployment rate decreased from 3.1 percent in August to 2.8 percent in September, Cass County’s unemployment rate fell from 4.5 percent to 3.9 percent, and Berrien County saw its jobless rate decrease from 4.2 percent to 3.5 percent.
The Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties region saw its combined unemployment drop from 3.8 percent to 3.4 percent.
Overall, Michigan finished September with a decrease from 4.2 percent to a 3.7 percent jobless rate.
Out of Michigan’s 83 counties, Berrien County had the 26th lowest unemployment rate, with Cass coming in at 43rd and Van Buren landing at 40th in the state. Clinton County had the lowest rate at 2.7 percent, while Montmorency County was the highest at 5.7 percent.
A look at Berrien jobs
Total non-farm payroll jobs in Berrien County inched up 300 in September, to a total of 63,900.
A seasonal job addition of 700 in private and public education was recorded in the area. Professional and business services also created 300 positions in September.
However, jobs in leisure and hospitality dipped by 600, and manufacturing employment edged down 100.
Over the year, jobs in Berrien County advanced by 1.8 percent. Employment in all major industry sectors improved or remained unchanged.
Manufacturing has gotten a bump of 400 positions since September 2018, and jobs in private educational and health services were up 300.
