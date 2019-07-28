In June, the number of seasonal workers looking for jobs increased in Southwest Michigan’s labor market, while employment changes were mixed.
Jobs continued to advance in construction and mining, leisure and hospitality and retail trade. However, employment in higher education dropped as schools began to let out for the summer.
According to the state’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, Southwest Michigan jobs continued to improve in June in leisure and hospitality, and employment in construction edged up.
The number of seasonal jobseekers also increased in June.
Unemployment rates were up six to eight tenths of a percentage point in Southwest Michigan metro areas, and between three tenths and a full percentage point in area non-metro counties.
“All Southwest Michigan labor markets recorded an increased number of unemployed in June. Changes in employment levels were mixed. Jobless rates rose in June primarily due to the entry of area residents into the job market,” said Leonidas Murembya, an economic specialist with the state’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.
Allegan County’s unemployment rate increased from 2.8 percent in May to 3.4 percent in June, Cass County’s unemployment rate rose from 4 percent to 5 percent, and Berrien County saw its jobless rate increase from 3.8 percent to 4.6 percent.
The Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties region saw its combined unemployment rise from 3.3 percent to 3.9 percent.
Overall, Michigan finished June with an increase from 3.9 percent to a 4.4 percent jobless rate.
Out of Michigan’s 83 counties, Berrien County had the 33rd lowest unemployment rate. Ottawa County had the lowest rate at 3.2 percent, while Keweenaw County was the highest at 8.4 percent.
A look at Berrien jobs
Leisure and hospitality continued to add jobs seasonally in June. Manufacturing jobs also moved up by 300 in June.
However, private educational and health services cut 300 positions seasonally over the month, and employment in professional and business services was down 200.
Total non-farm payroll jobs in Berrien County rose in June by 600. Over the past year, jobs in Berrien County inched down by 200.
Manufacturing added 300 positions since June 2018, and a 100-job addition was recorded in leisure and hospitality.
However, employment in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities was down 300, and professional and business services cut 200 positions over the year.
