In August, the number of youth seasonal workers started withdrawing from the workforce, resulting in noticeable cuts in unemployment across Southwest Michigan.
At the same time, August payroll jobs rose slightly in three of four regional metro areas, as schools started recalling their support staff to prepare for the new year.
According to the state’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, Southwest Michigan unemployment fell as a result of the two changing conditions.
Unemployment rates dropped by an average of eight tenths of a percentage point in Southwest Michigan metro areas.
Allegan County’s unemployment rate decreased from 3.9 percent in July to 3.1 percent in August, Cass County’s unemployment rate fell from 5.5 percent to 4.5 percent, and Berrien County saw its jobless rate decrease from 5 percent to 4.2 percent.
The Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties region saw its combined unemployment drop from 4.6 percent to 3.8 percent.
Overall, Michigan finished August with a decrease from 5.1 percent to a 4.2 percent jobless rate.
Out of Michigan’s 83 counties, Berrien County had the 31st lowest unemployment rate with Cass coming in at 42nd and Van Buren landing at 46th in the state. Ottawa County had the lowest rate at 2.9 percent, while Roscommon County was the highest at 6.5 percent.
A look at Berrien jobs
Total non-farm payroll jobs in Berrien County were essentially flat in August, inching down by 100 jobs.
A 200-job addition in professional and business services was offset by an employment decline of the same amount in leisure and hospitality. Manufacturing employment edged down 100.
Over the year, jobs in Berrien County rose by 0.8 percent. Manufacturing added 400 positions since August 2018, and jobs in professional and business services were up by 300. Government employment also improved by 200.
However, jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities dropped by 500 over the year.
Private Educational and health services employed 14.4 percent of the workforce in Berrien County.
