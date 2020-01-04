Unemployment rates in November declined or remained flat in Southwest Michigan.
According to the state’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, the typical seasonal employment changes were recorded in Southwest Michigan during that time.
Businesses in leisure and hospitality services and in construction and mining continued to cut jobs, while hiring picked up in retail trade with the holiday shopping season.
Unemployment rates in all areas declined or remained unchanged.
Allegan County’s unemployment rate stayed at 2.4 percent from October to November, Cass County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.7 percent to 3.3 percent, and Berrien County saw its jobless rate remain the same at 3.1 percent.
The Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties region saw its combined unemployment drop from 3.1 percent to 2.8 percent.
Overall, Michigan finished November with a decrease from 3.5 percent to a 3.2 percent jobless rate.
Out of Michigan’s 83 counties, Berrien County had the 24th lowest unemployment rate, with Cass coming in at 28th and Van Buren landing at 40th in the state. Ottawa County had the lowest rate in the state at 2.2 percent, while Mackinac County was the highest at 9.7 percent.
A look at Berrien County jobs
Berrien County lost seasonal jobs in November in leisure and hospitality and in construction and mining.
However, employment in government rose by 200, and a 100-job addition was seen in manufacturing, retail trade, and private educational and health services.
Total non-farm payroll jobs in the Berrien County inched down 100 in November to a total of 63,600. Over the year, jobs in Berrien County continued to improve.
Employment in most major industry sectors improved or remained unchanged, with the exception of trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities. Manufacturing added 400 positions to the area since November 2018.
Government employment improved by 300, and jobs in private educational and health services advanced by 200.
