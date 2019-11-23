Union Pier home heavily damaged by fire

UNION PIER — A home in Union Pier sustained a substantial amount of damage when a fire broke out Friday afternoon.
No one was home at the time but New Buffalo Township Fire Department Chief James Flick said at the scene that he had spoken by phone to Joyce Mimms, who owns the house along with her husband. They were out of town Friday but were on their way home after learning about the fire.
Flick said the fire department was called at 12:43 p.m. after a neighbor noticed the house at 9693 Community Hall Road was on fire. Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived, Flick said. The fire was out within an hour but firefighters remained at the scene, some going up in the attic to check for hot spots.
Flick said Friday it was not yet known where the fire started, or what caused it. He said there was significant damage to the house but he could not say whether it is a total loss.
Assisting New Buffalo Township firefighters were New Buffalo Fire Department, Chikaming Township Fire Department, Three Oaks Fire Department and several police agencies. Medic 1 ambulance stood by at the scene.
