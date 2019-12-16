SODUS — Every year farmers have to hope that all the conditions are right – from weather to soil to water – for their crops to come up. That includes having the people available to harvest them.
With legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives this week, backed by Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, they are confident that the labor question will stop being a big unknown every year.
“Our farmers in southwest Michigan – who help to literally feed the world – have made clear to me that labor shortages are one of the biggest obstacles they face year after year,” Upton said following the passage of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The bill “is a solution to that challenge.”
The bill, which now moves to the Senate, would provide agricultural workers an opportunity to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment, improve the H-2A visa program, and establish a mandatory E-Verify for the agriculture industry.
Fred Leitz, a Sodus Township farmer, has been lobbying for years for reforms to the laws that govern immigrant farm workers, that he said are vital to his livelihood and the security of Americans.
“Specialty crop agriculture is labor-intensive,” Leitz explained when contacted by The Herald-Palladium by email. “Fresh fruits and vegetables that we eat every day take hands to pick, not machines. U.S. workers don’t want to work hand harvesting these crops, leaving foreign workers doing the job. We either import workers to pick food grown in this country with our labor protections and food safety protections, or we import the food with who knows what for protections. If we can’t feed ourselves we have sacrificed our food security to another country.”
Leitz, past president of the National Council of Agricultural Employers, said the current H-2A program for immigrant farm workers is inefficient and expensive and creates a great deal of uncertainty for growers.
In a guest column for The Herald-Palladium in 2018, Leitz said he turned to the H-2A program in 2015, that allowed him to bring in around 160 temporary workers that he found to be reliable and hard-working.
But if an American shows up asking for the job, Leitz has to hire that person first. And, inevitably, they soon quit, leaving the farmer short-handed.
Leitz said he spent about $1,600 per worker because he was responsible for all of their transportation, housing, visa and consulate fees. Because of the bureaucracy involved, the workers often showed up late, leaving crops to rot in the fields and on the trees.
To correct some of these problems, the bill would establish a program for agricultural workers in the United States to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment, and set up mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment guaranteed due process for authorized workers who are incorrectly rejected by the system.
The legislation isn’t perfect, Leitz said.
“The methodology used at the present time to set wages for foreign visa workers was last updated aver 30 years ago,” he said. “The House bill won’t address this issue for 10 years and it needs to be addressed now. Another issue is the cap on the amount of full-time workers. The cap was set too low, it needs to be doubled to help dairy and other year-round agricultural industries.”
It is uncertain whether the bill will pass in the Senate, or if President Trump will sign it.
Not everyone is in favor of the legislation. An article in the conservative National Review stated that the bill gives “immediate amnesty to illegal aliens (and their dependents) who have (or claim to have) worked at least part-time in agriculture over the past two years,” and then keeps them in a state of indentured servitude for a period of years.
Leitz disagrees with this assessment.
“People who say this is an amnesty bill are wrong,” he said. “It allows for work authorization only if the worker stays in agriculture for a set period of time each year. They have to pay a fine, make sure back taxes are paid if owed, and cannot have had any legal problems. If they can prove all this, a five-year Certified Agriculture Worker card is issued with renewals if the workers does the required time in ag.”
After they have worked the required time in agriculture, they can get a Permanent Resident Alien card (or green card) which will allow them to work anywhere, Leitz added.
United Farm Workers calls the bill “a milestone that will help bring stability to farm workers and their families and to the agricultural industry.”
In comments on the House floor, Upton conceded that the legislation doesn’t go far enough, but is a step in the right direction.
“Would I like to do more? You bet,” Upton said “But you know at the moment this is the only step we can do on a bipartisan basis this year. Let’s just face it. If we can’t pass a narrow bill, when is it going to happen? This is the first step. So let’s get it done.”
