U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, commented about the Iraq situation on Friday morning on Twitter. Here’s what he said:
“For some time now, Iran has been poking the bear and had to expect that there would be a consequence. Qassem Soleimani was the ring leader responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. military officials and was likely planning more. I look forward to learning more in briefings when I return to Washington from Michigan next week, but I support the President’s reaction thus far in taking Soleimani out.
“When Teddy Roosevelt was President, he worked to establish respect for the United States and our strength around the world. The world once again witnessed that strength in taking out an evil man. When our people and our interests are attacked, the United States should swat back.”