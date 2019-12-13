ST. JOSEPH — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton came out against the ongoing impeachment proceedings in a lengthy statement Thursday.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, in opposing impeachment cited “highly partisan” motivations aimed against President Donald Trump.
Upton said the effort is “clearly motivated by what I believe is an attempt to overturn the last election. ... The time to vote on the next president is next November, not next week.”
Upton said that within 24 hours of Trump’s election, efforts began to impeach him. The St. Joseph legislator posited that the impeachment process is being decided by “political whim.”
Though some Democrats have resisted Trump from the beginning of his presidency, formal impeachment proceedings began this September. On Sept. 24 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would begin an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine and the decision to withhold aid to that country unless an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings in that nation was announced by Ukraine’s new president.
Unlike most Republican members of Congress, Upton has already been through a contentious presidential impeachment.
In his Thursday statement, Upton said he voted against the abuse of power article of impeachment against former President Bill Clinton in 1998 for “many of the same reasons” that he opposes an article of impeachment against Trump for obstruction of Congress.
However, Upton did vote with the majority of Republicans in December 1998 to impeach Clinton in the House. In that fight, Upton favored three of four articles of impeachment leveled against Clinton, who lied under oath regarding his affair with Monica Lewinsky. On the fourth article – charging the president with providing misleading answers to Congress – Upton voted against.
Shortly after the 1998 impeachment vote, Upton was quoted in an HP article as saying “I felt we had a constitutional duty to do what we did today.”
Trump will face two articles of impeachment in a full House vote expected next week, if, as expected, the House Judiciary Committee advanced those articles Thursday night. One article alleges abuse of power, with the other alleging that Trump is guilty of obstruction of Congress.
The obstruction of Congress charge cites Trump’s refusal to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry, including his defiance of congressional subpoenas for documents and his unwillingness to let aides testify “without lawful cause or excuse.”
All Republicans, including Upton, voted against the House resolution that set the rules for the impeachment inquiry earlier this month. In that vote two Democrats joined Republican opposition.
In the wake of Thursday’s statement, Upton opponents have reacted negatively on social media platforms and through statements of their own. Comments on Upton’s Twitter feed were largely opposed to Upton’s stance, though reaction on The Herald-Palladium’s Facebook page was much more evenly split. Among opponents, there is evident anger at the belief Upton is placing self and party above country. Supporters seem enthused that Upton is sticking by fellow Republicans and Trump.
State Rep. Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo, a well-funded Democrat seeking Upton’s seat in 2020, referred to Upton’s comments on Thursday as a partisan smokescreen.
“The articles of impeachment are clear: Was it wrong to solicit ‘the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States presidential election’ and in doing so, ‘comprised the national security of the United States and undermined the integrity of the United States democratic process’ – yes or no? And, was it wrong for President Trump to direct ‘Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply’ with Congressional subpoenas – yes or no?”
Hoadley said Upton’s statement dodges questions the impeachment inquiry was attempting to answer.
“It is disappointing, but not surprising, that Congressman Upton would avoid answering the questions right in front of him,” Hoadley said. “… I think what President Trump did was wrong. Apparently, Congressman Upton does not.”
If the full House votes next week to impeach Trump, the Senate would hold a trial in early 2020 to decide whether to remove the president from office. A two-thirds majority of senators would have to agree with articles of impeachment in order for Trump to be removed – an unlikely event considering that Republicans hold a majority of Senate seats.
