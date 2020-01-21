BENTON TOWNSHIP — Americans need to respect each other and speak up when a wrong is done, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton said Monday at the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast at Lake Michigan College in Benton Township.
“Our lives begin to end the day we stay silent,” he said in the paraphrased comment often attributed to King.
Upton told the crowd of more than 600 that is why he felt he had to say something last summer when President Donald Trump tweeted racist comments against four congresswomen of color, saying they should “go back” to where they came from, even though they are all U.S. citizens and three of the four were born in America. Trump has denied that the tweets were racist.
Upton was one of only four Republicans to join the House Democrats in approving a resolution condemning the racist comments.
“Before I actually cast my vote, I spoke with a number of our employers, large and small, here in Michigan (and) around the country,” Upton said. “They all agreed that those comments would be unacceptable in their workplace.”
Upton said he even called officials in Major League Baseball and asked them what would happen if a baseball player made those comments.
“They told me at the commissioner’s office that (the player) would be suspended and that, in fact, they had a record of that happening before,” he said. “It would probably be a four to five game suspension with a loss of pay.”
Upton said he believes that Americans can renew their respect for each other so King’s dream can become a reality.
Diversity award
Receiving the college’s Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Award was Mabel Lee Johnson, a former Benton Harbor resident who died Jan. 22, 2019, at the age of 98.
Her daughter, Chief Judge Mabel Johnson Mayfield for the Berrien County Trial Court, spoke about her mother, who was born in Dark Corners, Cotton Plant, Ark.
Mayfield said that in 1920, the same year her mother was born, there were 53 lynchings of black people in Arkansas. She said her mother, the second oldest of nine children, was raised not just around racism, but natural disasters.
She said she remembers hearing stories of the family fleeing the historic floodwaters in early 1927. Then on May 5, 1927, she said Americans woke up to headlines about a mob burning a man’s body in Little Rock, Ark.
“Hanged the previous day, John Carter’s body was drug behind an automobile through the main street of the city, and then saturated with gasoline and burned at one of the principle business corners of the Negro section while thousands of persons looked on, yet police did nothing to stop the lynching and subsequent riot, only directing the heavy flow of traffic around the scene,” she said.
Order was restored only after the governor called out the National Guard.
Mayfield said that when her mother was a child, she watched her father leave the family, never to return, and then when she was a teen, she lost her mother to an aneurysm.
Even though life wasn’t easy, Mayfield said her mother embraced King’s vision before he was even born.
And now, almost 100 years later, she said her mother is being acknowledged as a person who embraced and valued diversity and promoted connections.
“‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that,’” Mayfield said, reading from one of King’s speeches. “‘Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.’ And Mabel Lee Johnson loved. ... I ask of you, if her, why not you?”
New scholarship
LMC President Trevor Kubatzke announced the creation of a $500 Mabel Lee Johnson Scholarship. Mayfield said her family decided to give the gift of an additional endowed scholarship, called “Impact 356” after Johnson’s favorite Bible verse, Proverbs 3: 5-6. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
Anyone who would like to contribute to the Impact 356 fund can contact Barbara Craig at the LMC Foundation at craig@lakemichigancollege.edu.
Other speakers included Alonzo Kelly, president and CEO of Kelly Leadership Group, and Debra Johnson, chairwoman of the LMC Board of Trustees.
The winners of the LMC Student Speaking Competition are, first place, Lezlyn Villa, and Shaniya Sanders, second place.
Musical performances were done by the LMC SoundWaves and All God’s Children Community Choir.