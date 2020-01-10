U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, issued the following statement after voting against the War Powers Resolution pushed by Democrats in Congress on Thursday:
“As members of Congress, we must do everything we can to protect American citizens at all costs.
“Last week, I supported the president’s decision to kill one of the world’s deadliest terrorists. I left yesterday’s classified briefing convinced that the evidence was compelling, leaving no doubt that we stopped an imminent strike against U.S. interests. I understand specific details have to be withheld to protect intelligence assets.
“I agree we need to have a substantive discussion on war powers and the balance between the president’s authority to address imminent threats and Congress’ constitutional responsibility to declare war, but we should not play politics with our nation’s security. Our service members deserve better and the American people deserve better.
“I don’t ever want to look back wondering what we should have done to prevent ‘the horse from getting out of the barn.’ Moving forward, the safety of American troops and the American people will remain our ultimate goals.”