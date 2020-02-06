From left, students Ethan Williams, Evie Lawrence, Lee Ketelaar, Peyton Adams and Kale Brown talk about how they create photograms in the darkroom at F.C. Reed Middle School in Bridgman. The project has been possible through a grant working with local artist and photographer Richard Burd.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
F.C. Reed middle school students in Bridgman have created a variety of photograms as part of a project possible through a grant.
BRIDGMAN — Fifteen eighth-grade students at F.C. Reed Middle School in Bridgman are learning darkroom skills this week as they make photograms with local artist Richard Hurd.
The project is thanks to a grant administered through the Bridgman Public Library from the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Arts Education Fund – the Philadelphia Foundation, said Julie Christian Bender, art teacher at the school.