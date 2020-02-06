BRIDGMAN — Fifteen eighth-grade students at F.C. Reed Middle School in Bridgman are learning darkroom skills this week as they make photograms with local artist Richard Hurd.

The project is thanks to a grant administered through the Bridgman Public Library from the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Arts Education Fund – the Philadelphia Foundation, said Julie Christian Bender, art teacher at the school.

