PAW PAW — The Van Buren and Allegan County public defenders offices are now open for business.
“We have two offices up and running in 129 days,” Chad Catalino, the public defender for both counties, told Van Buren County commissioners Tuesday.
Catalino is working for both Allegan and Van Buren counties in the state’s first joint public defender’s office. Catalino is the counterpart to the county prosecutor. He or someone in his office will defend indigent persons charged with crimes.
These are the first public defenders offices in the two counties. Van Buren County has traditionally hired local attorneys to defend indigent clients, which commissioners have said has worked well. But a suit challenging the state claimed that elsewhere there have been problems and so the state is now requiring public defenders, and is putting up most of the money.
On Tuesday, Catalino introduced his chief assistant public defender. She is Lesley Kranenberg.
Kranenberg will be responsible for the day-to-day operations in the Van Buren office. Catalino said she took over in Allegan after some issues with local attorneys not wanting to continue with cases and dumped the paperwork in the office.
Kranenberg has 18 years experience and came from a private practice. She formerly was a state and a federal prosecutor.
Catalino also introduced Jessica Winsemius, supervising attorney for the Allegan division, and Ellen Christie, law clerk. Another member of the legal staff is Dario Sierra, who was not present.
There have been some bumps in the road in creating the office. The project was put on hold back in October 2018 over a dispute about the state funding agreement. At that time, County Administrator John Faul said the state law says the state will provide funding up front, but the proffered agreement started out at 20 percent, with reimbursements later. Since then the matter has been straightened out and Catalino told commissioners this week the funding was approved.
In other matters, commissioners formally approved a medical contract for jail inmates with Advanced Correctional Healthcare of Peoria, Ill., for $397,956, plus 10 cents per day to add electronic software that integrates with jail software.
The services had been provided by the Van Buren-Cass District Health Department. “Over the course of time,” the resolution read, “it has become important to outsource health services because of numerous issues: liability, staff attraction, and increased demands on the public health departments for other mandated issues.”
In a memo to the commission at the Aug. 13 meeting, Lt. Manny DeLaRosa wrote, “VBCDHD should be commended for everything they have done and it is with mutual agreement that obtaining privatized services is the prudent way to operate.”