PAW PAW — Van Buren County commissioners are in early discussions over the closing of the South Haven courthouse as part of a long-range facilities plan.
At Tuesday’s meeting, no decision was made was in part because Commissioner Gail Patterson-Gladney, who represents the South Haven area, spearheaded the opposition to closing the courthouse. She’d already tallied opposition from South Haven Mayor Scott Smith, South Haven City Manager Brian Dissette, South Haven City Assistant Manager Kate Hosier and South Haven District Judge Arthur Clarke.
The discussion’s purpose was to generate a direction for a long-range facilities plan. Its goals would include enhancing citizen access to services, improving safety and security, and moving employees out of basements. Basement offices include friend of the court, specialty courts and the state probation/parole office.
“We don’t have extra space,” County Administrator John Faul told commissioners. “That’s why they’re crammed in basements.”
Options include:
• Closing and selling the South Haven district court building and the Paw Paw Administration and Land Management Building across from the historic courthouse and construct a new office building in the parking lot east of the courthouse. Estimated cost is $35 million. County officials expect to get $1.8 million from the sale of the two buildings.
• The second option is keeping both those buildings but still constructing a new building to get people out of the basements. Money would also be spent to address safety and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) concerns in the administration building. Estimated cost for this option is $27 million.
• The third option is to keep the South Haven courthouse, but sell the administration building plus construct a building next to the Paw Paw courthouse for the basement dwellers, plus incorporate the offices in the administration building. Expected cost for this scenario is $30 million.
• The last option is to do none of these, but just improve compliance with ADA regulations. That would run about $5 million.
In the beginning of the discussion, Commissioner Randall Peat favored the first option of selling the two buildings, saying done right the new building could last 100 years. He said the money spent just on repairs would not be recoverable.
“I just want to do it once, do it right, spend what we need to spend, and move on,” Peat told commissioners.
However, Patterson-Gladney cited local residents’ opposition to closing the South Haven courthouse.
There was no decision after nearly an hour of discussion, but commissioners appeared to be leaning more toward the second and third options, under both of which the South Haven courthouse would stay open.
There’s also the question of paying for the project, whichever way it goes.
In May 2017, commissioners asked for 0.7 mills for 20 years for a different construction project and it was shot down 4,792 to 1,884. However, another option is to hold a Headlee millage restoration election.
Headlee regulations reduce millages to keep revenues from rising faster than the rate of inflation. The county’s operating millage has been reduced by 0.6-mill over the years. If voters approve, it could be restored to the former level.
Among others, Peat was in favor of the Headlee idea, saying the money could be socked away for a few years before the project began.
“You save so much in interest,” Peat said, referring to the cost of bonding. “My God. It’s unbelievable.”
Commissioners expect to take up the matter again at the next meeting in two weeks.