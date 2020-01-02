PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Board of Commissioners on Monday granted raises to most of its around 330 employees and elected officials.
The exceptions were members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union and commissioners themselves.
The remainder, including 32 employees who are not union members, will be receiving 2 percent yearly raises in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Those unions are the Police Officers Labor Council (POLC) representing command officers, deputies and dispatchers; the Judicial Officers Association, Assistant Prosecutors Association, Prosecutor’s Legal Secretaries Association, and the Government Employees Labor Council (GELC), representing corrections officers.
The seven county commissioners did not get raises, since those decisions have to be made for incoming commissioners before a commission election. “We can’t raise our pay while we’re in office,” said board Chairman Richard Godfrey. The remaining elected officials did get raises at the same rate as the other employees.
The AFSCME contract consisted of language changes, plus a memorandum of understanding saying that wages will be discussed later, probably in January. The reason is because the pay scale, as Commissioner Don Hanson described it, is “complicated.”
“The trouble was it was piece-mealed continually,” Hanson said. It’s even possible for an employee to transfer jobs and end up with less money.
That happened not long ago, according to Godfrey. The issue was resolved through the grievance process.
Collective bargaining on the agreements began in October. “It was a lot of work,” Godfrey said.