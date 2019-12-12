PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously extended the contract of the county administrator.
John Faul will remain at the helm for another three years, commissioners decided, with 2 percent raises each year. The current contract expires Dec. 31.
Commissioner Randy Peat said he had met hundreds of county officials over the years when he was part of a firm that made governmental software.
“I would just like to say for the record,” Peat said, “we have a great county administrator and I think we’re very fortunate we have John and I’m very pleased.”
The decision followed a brief closed session.
With the scheduled annual raises, Faul will earn $121,992 in 2020, topping out at $126,621 in 2022.
Faul became county administrator on June 5, 2017, succeeding Douglas Cultra, who retired. It made Faul both the county’s fourth and sixth county administrator, since he had worked in that capacity before. Cultra had succeeded Faul in 2006, who then succeeded Cultra in 2017.
Faul was chosen from a field of 14 candidates. Prior to that he had been the Kalamazoo County deputy administrator from 2008 and had been acting administrator for two years. Before to that he was a group municipal account executive for the Southfield-based Meadowbrook Insurance Group.
From 2000 to 2006 he was Van Buren County administrator and the five years prior to that he had been community development director for Michigan State University Extension for the county.
Former administrator Cultra, like Faul, served at two separate times. Cultra was the first county administrator. The county’s other administrators between Cultra’s first term and Faul’s first term were Judith Peterson and Calvin Teague.
In other matters, commissioners granted permission to the Paw Paw Service League to use county property for the Arts and Crafts Fair during the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival next September.