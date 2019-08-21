PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office has announced the appointment of a new undersheriff.
Kevin Conklin will now serve in the position replacing Chad Hunt, who asked to step down and go to the uniform response division for personal reasons.
Sheriff Daniel Abbott said in a news release that after reviewing and interviewing candidates, the entire command unit was in support of bringing in Conklin.
“The first time I interviewed Kevin about the position, he was very open about wanting to join our office for various reasons which were all positive,” Abbott said.
Conklin, who grew up in Decatur, has had a 24-year career with the Michigan State Police, serving as a trooper, member of the SWAT Team, a road patrol sergeant and a detective sergeant. He served four years in the U.S. Army as an MP and is the VFW Junior State Commander.
“I watched from an outside agency while Sheriff Abbott made many positive changes, built a strong command staff and hired top-notch personnel, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Conklin said in the news release. “So when I was asked to be the undersheriff, I didn’t hesitate to take that role. I’m excited about getting started and being able to contribute to the office.”