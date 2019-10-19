PAW PAW — Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott is warning residents about a phone scam he said is going around in which a caller asks for donations to the sheriff’s office for an upcoming oldies music event.
“A potential victim contacted me personally about it, and gave me the number it was called from,” Abbott said in a news release. “It was a number in which no one would answer when I tried calling it, and it’s an obvious spoofing. Just as a reminder, always double check if you feel it’s a scam.”
Abbott provided the following tips to avoid falling victim to a scammer:
• Register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry online or by calling 1-888-382-1222. If you still receive telemarketing calls after registering, there’s a good chance that the calls are scams.
• Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.
• Hang up on suspicious phone calls.
• Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen. This is called “spoofing.”
• Independently research business opportunities, charities, or travel packages being offered by the caller.
• Never give in to pressure to take immediate action.
• Don’t say anything if the caller starts the call by asking, “Can your hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers to record you saying “yes.” Scammers record your “yes” response and use it as proof that you agreed to a purchase or credit card charge.
• Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to the caller.
• Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.