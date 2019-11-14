PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Board of Commissioners is considering asking for a millage levy to further address the needs of veterans.
Commissioners on Tuesday gave the nod to drawing up a millage proposal of 0.10 mills for four years, to be decided at the March election.
County Administrator John Faul said the county already has a veterans’ millage, but it’s only for indigent vets. “This millage would be for all veterans’ services,” Faul said.
If voters approve, the existing Soldiers and Sailors Relief millage of 0.025 mills will be removed, making the veterans’ millage in effect a 0.075-mill increase, according to Faul.
For a person owning a property with a taxable valuation of $50,000, which is worth around $100,000 or more in market value, 0.075 mills cost about $3.75 annually.
If the millage fails, the 0.025-mill levy would remain.
The 0.10 mills would bring in about $340,000. “Our existing general fund contributions would remain the same,” Faul said. That would bring the total veterans’ budget to $400,000.
That would increase spending per vet from $30 to $80. Van Buren County is home to about 5,000 veterans.
According to Faul’s written report, a local group of veterans had asked for the vote in March. “Since the creation of the Veteran Services Department,” Faul wrote, “we have continued to see a significant growth in service needs.”
“The department,” Faul wrote, “is projected to generate over $1.7 million in federal benefits over the next year, which are reinvested in the community in the form of groceries, gas, clothes and real estate services. With the millage this return on investment will certainly grow.”
In other millage matters, commissioners OK’d writing a ballot question seeking the renewal of the transit millage during the same March election. That would be 0.2471 mills for four years. It’s expected to bring in about $800,000 the first year.
“It’s about 45 percent of their operating budget,” Faul said.
The 0.2471-mill levy on that $50,000 property would run about $12.35 a year.
In other matters, commissioners gave the go-ahead to Steven Dombrauskas to apply to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE, formerly Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, MDEQ) for an after-the-fact permit on behalf of the county for a seawall he built on his property, which allegedly went across the property line into the Northpoint Land Preserve on Lake Michigan.
“Mr. Dombrauskas, due to the current emergency erosion situation, had boulder rip-rap installed adjacent to his existing seawall that encroaches on county property,” Faul said in his written report.
Dombrauskas will be responsible for all fees, according to the board’s decision.
Commissioners also accepted $716,795 in grants to operate several specialty courts. That money will go to the Swift and Sure program, Juvenile Mental Health, Adult Mental Health, Drug Court, Sobriety Court and Family Court.