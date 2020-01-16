PAW PAW — Van Buren County commissioners will be discussing and deciding at the Jan. 28 meeting whether to allow one or two child refugees in the county.
On Tuesday, Jane Trejo, of Grand Rapids-based Bethany Christian Services, told commissioners that a recently issued executive order by the president means that the organization must annually get state and county approval to place children in a particular county, something it didn’t have to do before.
“Our governor has given consent,” Trejo said. Now they have to ask the counties. However, the order is being challenged in court, and Wednesday a federal judge halted the order with an injunction.
The people in question are refugees, not asylum seekers, explained Trejo. “These are refugees that have fled their countries because of wars and persecution,” Trejo said. They’re vetted by both the United Nations and U.S. State Department.
In the case of Van Buren, Trejo said they’re not looking to relocate families but place unaccompanied refugee children with foster families. “They cannot return,” Trejo said. “They cannot be united with families.”
Since 2014 Bethany has placed seven refugee children in foster families in Van Buren County. “If we don’t get your consent we cannot place children in those homes,” Trejo said. There are two licensed foster families in the county.
Trejo said they’re looking at placing a “couple” this year.
Commissioners informally decided to discuss and make a decision at their next meeting on Jan. 28.