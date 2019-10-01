LAWRENCE — After nearly five months without a full-time director, Van Buren County Road Commission is now seeking a new one to replace long-time administrator Larry Hummel, whose position was terminated in April.
The commission announced Monday an official search is now underway to hire a managing director. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 24. The road commission board will then begin reviewing the applications, narrow the field of candidates and then start interviews. In announcing the search, the road commission also made it clear the successful candidate must live within a 20-mile radius of Van Buren County.
One of the reasons several commissioners voted to let Hummel go in April was the distance he traveled for his job. Hummel lives in Carson City, northwest of Lansing, and would stay in Van Buren County during the week and return home on weekends.
The new director’s duties will also be somewhat different from Hummel’s. Hummel served as both manager and engineer for the commission.
“It was a decision by the board that the manager of the road commission did not also need to have an engineering degree,” said Jill Brien, administrative assistant for the road commission. “The selected candidate could be an engineer, but it was not a requirement of the position to be an engineer. It widens up the playing field, not to mention that we already have a very capable, competent engineering department.”
Since Hummel left, Barry Anttila, who is highway engineer for the commission, has taken charge of the department. “Additionally, we will utilize a contract with professional engineering company, as needed,” Brien said.
Until a new manager is hired, the three other department heads will continue dividing their time to take on tasks that had been performed by the director.