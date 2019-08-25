PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Friend of the Court is helping fathers get the skills they need to be involved in their children’s lives through National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad program.
Beginning Sept. 4 in Paw Paw, the Friend of the Court will host a free, 12-session workshop designed to give fathers the parenting, relationship and communication skills they need to be involved, responsible, and committed fathers. The program will be facilitated by Aaron Rosecrans and Abel Muñoz of Van Buren County’s Friend of the Court Office.
Developed by fathering and parenting experts, 24/7 Dad focuses on the characteristics that men need to be involved fathers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This community-based program helps men develop the attitudes, knowledge and skills they need to get, and stay, involved with their children. The program focuses on key fathering characteristics such as responsibility, discipline and work/family balance.
Van Buren County Friend of the Court has been presenting the program since January 2018. The educational program also has been implemented at the Van Buren County Jail thanks to the collaboration and support of Sheriff Dan Abbott and Lt. Manuel DeLaRosa. To date, more than 200 children have benefitted from their fathers’ participation in the program, court officials said.
The first session will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Community Mental Health Building, 801 Hazen St., Paw Paw. The program is open to new, experienced, and expecting fathers of all ages and will run for 12 weeks. Food will be provided, and transportation assistance may be available.
For more information call 657-7734 or send an email to foc@vbco.org. For additional program information or to register visit https://vb247dad.eventbrite.com.