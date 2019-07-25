Editor’s note: This is a continuation of yesterday’s list.
Performance awards
Voice (6-8 years) first place, Francesca Serpico, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Dance (6-8 years) first place, Aurora Goril, South Haven Jay Dees, Grand Junction; Voice (9-13 years) first place, Hayli Wilcox, open class, South Haven; Instrument (9-13 years) first place, Blake Towne, Young Explorers, Grand Junction; Voice (14-19) first place, Amber Cook, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Instrument (14-19 years) first place, Dylon Hammond, Van Buren Voyagers, Lawrence; Dance (14-10 years) Allison Mroczek, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Oratory first place, Kellie Newland, Porter Busy Fingers, Kalamazoo.
Booth awards
First place, Almena Happy Helpers; second place, South Haven Jay Dees; third place, Young Explorers; fourth place, West Valley Livestock.
Sheep awards
Senior 11 showman – Emily Malcolm, Paw Paw, Almena Happy Helpers; Senior I showman – Brady Burnell, Gobles, open class; Junior showman – Josie Wagar, Climax, open class; Young II showman – Talan Hiemstra, Marcellus, West Valley Livestock; Young 1 showman – Owen Hamre, Lawrence, Farm, Friends & Family; Pee Wee 11 showman- Alyssa Tucker, Lawrence, Farm, Friends & Family; Pee Wee 1 showman – Brock Stamp, Decatur, West Valley Livestock; Reserve Grand market wether – Tlana Hiemstra, Marcellus, West Valley Livestock; Reserve grand champion market wether – Molly Kubiszak, Paw Paw, Shamrock Shakers; Grand champion market ewe - Bridget Weller, open class; Reserve grand champion market ewe – Anya Butler, Lawrence, Shamrock Shakers.
Sheep project evaluation
Best of show – AJ Rickli, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Merit - Paige Alexander, Kalamazoo, Almena Happy Helpers; Merit- Natalie Reidenbach, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Merit - Alyssa Tucker, Lawrence, West Valley Livestock; Merit – Brock Stamp, Decatur, West Valley Livestock.
Small animal auction results
Grand champion market turkey - Makayla King, purchased by Jim and Audrey King, The Buckham Agency; Reserve champion market turkey - Brynn Cornelison, purchased by Joyce deJong-Monroe; Grand champion market waterfowl - Addison Tomsic, purchased by Mobile Network Solutions; Reserve champion market waterfowl - Anthony Gillan, purchased by Sells Farms; Grand champion market chickens - Kyrsten Herren, purchased by Baylor’s Buddy; Reserve champion market chickens - Reagan Martin, purchased by Full Moon Farms; Grand champion eggs - Jackson Hunter, purchased by Jeff and Dorothy Malcolm; Reserve champion eggs - Austin Hunter, purchased by Southwestern Michigan Feed; Grand champion rabbits - Leah Ostund, purchased by Travis and Kristy Gumpert; Reserve champion rabbits - Theresa Streit, purchased by Southwestern Michigan Feed; Grand champion dairy market goats - Jacob Fritz, purchased by Decatur Feed; Reserve champion dairy market goats - Kyle Fritz, purchased by 4 Star Veterinary Services/JoAnna Kane; Grand champion non-dairy market goats - Nathan Mortimore, purchased by Paw Paw/South Haven Chiropractic, Mortimore Farms; Reserve champion non-dairy market goats - Jacob Fritz, purchased by Decatur Feed; Grand champion goat carcass - Jacob Fritz, purchased by Dr. Jonathan & Angela Krauss; Reserve grand champion goat carcass – Kyle Fritz, purchased by Decatur Feed; Grand champion milk jug – Jacob Fritz, purchased by Tractor Supply/Paw Paw.
Small animal showmanship sweepstakes awards
Senior champion chicken - Morgan Budzn, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Senior champion other poultry - Amber Cook, Paw Paw, Porter Busy Fingers; Senior champion rabbits - Lauren Parman, Paw Paw, Porter Busy Fingers; Senior champion cavies - Lana Paquin, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Senior champion lab animals - Sophie Paquin, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Senior showmanship sweepstakes winner - Sophie Paquin, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Junior champion chicken - Sophia Williamson, Paw Paw, Almena Happy Helpers; Junior champion rabbits - Amelia Parman, Paw Paw, Porter Busy Fingers; Junior champion cavies - Emily Everett, South Haven, South Haven Jay Dees; Junior champion lab animals - Hailey McLemore, Lawton, Porter Busy Fingers; Junior showmanship sweepstakes winner - Sophia William, Paw
Paw, Almena Happy Helpers.
Swine awards
Senior II showman - Taylor Streit, Lawrence, Farm, Friends & Family; Senior I showman- Trevor Schmitt, Alamo, Young Explorers; Junior showman - Gabrielle Oh, Paw Paw, Almena Happy Helpers; Young II showman - Talan Hiemstra, Marcellus, West Valley Livestock; Young I showman - Karleigh Stamp, Decatur, West Vally Livestock; Pee wee II showman - Nolan Williams, Kalamazoo, open class; Pee wee I showman - Brock Stamp, Decatur, West Vally Livestock; Susan Melvin Memorial award - Trevor Schmitt, Alamo, Young Explorers; Senior sweepstakes representative - Taylor Streit; alternate, Allison Bushart; Junior sweepstakes representative - Talan Hiemstra; alternate – Emma Engel; Grand champion market barrow - Emma Engel, Kalamazoo, Shamrock Shakers; Reserve grand champion market barrow - Tala Hiemstra, Marcellus, West Valley Livestock; Grand champion market gilt - Karleigh Stamp, Decatur, West Valley Livestock; Reserve grand champion market gilt - Brock Stamp, Decatur, West Valley Livestock.
Swine project evaluation awards
6-8 years old: Best of show - Tyler Pentland, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Merit - Allison Pentland, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Merit - Wyatt Buskirk, Paw Paw, Farm, Friends & Family; 9-12 years old: Best of show - Karleigh Stamp, Decatur, West Valley Livestock ; Merit - AJ Rickli, Mattawan, Almena Happy Helpers; Merit - Ashlynn Zerbe, Decatur, West Valley Livestock; 13-15 years old: Merit – Allison Bushart, Allegan, Young Explorers; Merit – Paige Alexander, Kalamazoo, Almena Happy Helpers; Merit – Laurel Burke, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; 16-19 years old Best of show - Allison Mroczek, Decatur, West Valley Livestock; Merit - Kevin Chandler, Gobles, Young Explorers; Merit - Travis Chandler, Gobles, Young Explorers.
Youth parade
Grand prize – Natalie Reidenback, Paw Paw, Almena Happy Helpers; Costume, pet, small animal – Ellie Guminski, Bangor, South Haven Jay Dees; Costume pet, large animal – Zayden Taylor, Decatur, West Valley Livestock; All others – Dane Ostlune, Schoolcraft, Porter Busy Fingers.
Performance classes
Jr. Versatility (10-14)- Savannah Schmit, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Sr. Versatility (15-19) – Rylee Reinardt, Hartford, Young Explorers; HRH Trail (6-26)- Brenden Baker & Jason Borought, Gobles, Paw Paw, Young Explorers/Silver spurs; Pee Wee Trail (6-9) – Lillie Burke, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Novice Trail (10-19)- Maeve Wingle, Kalamazoo, open class; In-Hand Trail (6-19)- Lilly Musso, South Haven, open class; Sr. Trail (15-19) – Rylee Reinhardt, Hartford, Young Explorers; Western Pattern Class (10-19) – Haley Baxter, Gobles, Young Explorers; Costume Class (6-19) – Kelsee Sherrod, Gobles, Young Explorers.
Western horse – pony awards
In-Hand showmanship (6-19) - Lilly Musso, South Haven, open class; Lead line showmanship - Kallie Franks, Paw Paw, Silver Spurs; Pee wee showmanship - Lillie Burke, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Novice showmanship – Maeve Wingle, Kalamazoo, open class; Pony Showmanship – Brooke Harrison, Bloomingdale, open class; Young western showmanship – Dillon Simpson, Bangor, Dream Chasers; Jr. western Showmanship – Savannah Schmitt, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Sr. I western showmanship – Rylee Reinhardt, Hartford, Young Explorers; Sr. II western showmanship – Kayla Brown, Paw Paw, Young Explorers; Gymkhana showmanship – Bailey Winsemius, Fennville, Young Explorers; Jr. champion showmanship – Savannah Schmitt, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Sr. champion showmanship - Jordan Jepkema, Gobles, Young Explorers; Lead line equitation/horsemanship - Kallie Franks, Paw Paw, Silver Spurs; Pee wee Western horsemanship – Kelsee Sherrod, Gobles, Young Explorers; Novice western horsemanship – Maeve Wingle, Kalamazoo, open class; Lead line pleasure – Kallie Franks, Paw Paw, Silver Spurs; Pee wee western pleasure – Lillie Burke, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Novice western pleasure - Maeve Wingle, Kalamazoo, open class; Pony western horsemanship – Brooke Harrison, Bloomingdale, open class; Young western horsemanship – Dillon Simpson, Bangor, Dream Chasers; Jr. western horsemanship – Savannah Schmitt, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Sr. I western horsemanship – Rylee Reinhardt, Hartford, Young Explorers; Sr. II western horsemanship – Kayla Brown, Paw Paw, Young Explorers; Gymkhana western horsemanship – Breanna McNett, Bangor, Young Explorers; Jr. western horsemanship champion – Savannah Schmitt, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Sr. western horsemanship champion - Kayla Brown, Paw Paw, Young Explorers; Pony Western pleasure – Rylee Carr, South Haven, Porter Busy Fingers; Young Western pleasure – Lillianne Ashbrook, Bloomingdale, Lucky Clovers; Jr. Western pleasure – Savannah Schmitt, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Sr. I Western pleasure – Rylee Carr, Hartford, Young Explorers; Sr. II Western pleasure – Jordan Jepkema, Gobles, Young Explorers; Gymkhana Western pleasure, Ginger VanAntwerp, Lawton, open class; Jr. Western pleasure champion – Savannah Schmitt, Kalamazoo, Young Explorers; Sr. Western pleasure champion – Kayla Brown, Paw Paw, Young Explorers.
Youth draft horse awards
Senior showman - Lance Morgan, South Haven, open class; Junior showman - Eleana Romeo, Hartford, open class; Young showman - Carlos Antonio, Gobles, open class; Pee wee showman - Emma Devine, Lawrence, open class; Cart (9-13) - Carlos Antonio, Gobles, open class; Cart (14-19) - Giana Romeo, Hartford, open class; 2 horse hitch (14-19) - Eleana Romeo, Hartford, open class; Riding - Giana Romeo, Hartford, open class.
Livestock auction results
Grand champion gilt – Karleigh Stamp, purchased by Klett Development; Reserve grand champion gilt, Brock Stamp, purchased by Universal Storage Solutions; Grand champion barrow – Emma Engel, purchased by Michigan Paving and Materials; Reserve grand champion barrow – Talan Hiemstra, purchased by Community Mills; Grand champion ewe – Bridget Weller, purchased by Jerry & Kathy Molitor; Reserve grand champion ewe – Anya Butler, purchased by Special K Club Lambs; Grand champion wether – Talan Hiemstra, purchased by Pursley Construction; Reserve grand champion wether – Molly Kubiszak, purchased by Cornerstone Ag; Grand champion dairy feeder calf, heavy – Rebecca Brown, purchased by Decatur Feed and Red Arrow Dairy; Reserve grand champion dairy feeder calf, heavy – Laurel Burke, purchased by Mike and Jackie O’Brien; Grand champion beef feeder calf, heavy - Dylan Huff, purchased by Burnell Farms; Reserve grand champion beef feeder calf, heavy – Anya Butler, purchased by Matt and Michelle Butler; Grand champion dairy feeder calf, light – Taylor Rickli, purchased by James Scott/Jon Armiger; Reserve grand champion dairy feeder calf, light - Taylor Alford, purchased by Adam O’Brien; Grand champion beef feeder calf, light – Hunter Conklin, purchased by Corey Conklin; Reserve grand champion beef feeder calf, light – Drew Hamre, purchased by Hostetler Crazy Acres; Grand champion beef steer – Brady Burnell, purchased by Decatur Excavating; Reserve grand champion beef steer – Anya Butler, purchased by Michigan Paving and Materials; Grand champion dairy steer – Nate Hostetler, purchased by Red Arrow Dairy; Reserve grand champion dairy steer – Rylin Mead, purchased by Decatur Feed; Reserve grand champion steer carcass – Levi Hostetler, purchased by Dan and Carisa Hostetler; Reserve grand champion steer carcass – Owen Hamre, purchased by Jeff Ginter; Grand champion lamb carcass - Robbie Stermer, purchased by Decatur Feed; Reserve grand champion lamb carcass – Molly Kubiszak, purchased by Dairyland See Comp/Full Moon Farms; Grand champion hog carcass – AJ Rickli, purchased by Earl Coin and Jewelry; Reserve grand champion hog carcass – Taylor Rickli, purchased by Shawn Craft PC.
Livestock Sale Summary
Gallon of milk - $5,014.43; Swine Sales: animals sold - 138, lbs – 39,838, gross sales total - $96,588.43, average price per pound - $2.54; Lamb sales: animals sold - 50, lbs – 9,144, gross sales total - $31,789.40, average price per pound - $3.5; Dairy feeder calf sales: animals sold – 59, lbs – 30,012, gross sales total - $37,960.37, average price per pound - $1.38; beef feeder calf sales: animals sold – 18, lbs – 8,566, gross sales total - $14,795.82, average price per pound - $1.69; Steer sales: animals sold – 25, lbs – 34,680, gross sales total - $58,296.00, average price per pound - $1.69.