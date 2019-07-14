Monday, July 15

8 a.m. - Goat judging

10 a.m. - Beef judging

1 p.m. - Armed Services Day Programming

4 p.m. - Cat show

5 p.m. - Booth judging

7 p.m. - Youth talent show

7 p.m. - Tethered balloon rides

Tuesday, July 16

8 a.m. - Poultry judging

8:30 a.m - English horse and pony show

9 a.m. - Swine judging

10 a.m. - Pocket pets judging

10 a.m. - Open adult draft horse/mule/pony show

1 p.m. - Midway opens

7 p.m. - Bluegrass music concert featuring Schlitz Creek

7 p.m. - Hartford NTPA Nationals tractor pull

Wednesday, July 17

8:30 a.m. - Western horse and pony show

9 a.m. - Sheep judging

10 a.m. - Youth draft horse show

10 a.m. - Farm stock tractor pull

11 a.m. - Ronald McDonald magic show

Noon - Midway opens

Noon - Frog jump and turtle race

1 p.m. - Science Blast program

4 p.m. - Small market animal auction

5 p.m. - Dairy judging

7 p.m. - Classic rock concert featuring Black Ice

7:30 p.m. - Michigan Monster Truck Shootout

Thursday, July 18

8:30 a.m. - Gymkhana horse and pony show

10 a.m. - Livestock auction

10 a.m. - Ladies Day program

1 p.m. - Midway opens

1 p.m. - Pony pull

1 p.m. - Senior citizens program and games

1 p.m. - Entertainment by Jeff and Jim

3 p.m. - Cincinnati Circus

7 p.m. - Americana country music concert featuring High Steppin’ Playboys

7 p.m. - Cincinnati Circus

Friday, July 19

8:30 a.m. - Trail and gymkhana show

9 a.m. - Small animal sweepstakes

Noon - Pedal tractor pull

1 p.m. - Midway opens

2 p.m. - Mini horse pulling

5 p.m. - Goat obstacle course

7 p.m. - Classic country and blues music concert featuring Double Strung and Rock Island Ramblers

7 p.m. - Super Kicker rodeo production

10 p.m. - Fireworks display

Saturday, July 20

9 a.m. - Large livestock junior/senior showmanship sweepstakes

10 a.m. - Open draft horse/mule/pony hitch show

10 a.m. - Fun horse show

1 p.m. - Small animal exhibitor awards

2 p.m. - Cat and dog exhibitor awards

3 p.m. - Livestock exhibitors awards program

Noon - Horse exhibitors awards program

1 p.m. - Midway opens

6 p.m. - Youth parade

7 p.m. - Latin dance and musical entertainment featuring Ballet Folklorico and a DJ

7 p.m. - Demolition derby