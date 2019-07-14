Monday, July 15
8 a.m. - Goat judging
10 a.m. - Beef judging
1 p.m. - Armed Services Day Programming
4 p.m. - Cat show
5 p.m. - Booth judging
7 p.m. - Youth talent show
7 p.m. - Tethered balloon rides
Tuesday, July 16
8 a.m. - Poultry judging
8:30 a.m - English horse and pony show
9 a.m. - Swine judging
10 a.m. - Pocket pets judging
10 a.m. - Open adult draft horse/mule/pony show
1 p.m. - Midway opens
7 p.m. - Bluegrass music concert featuring Schlitz Creek
7 p.m. - Hartford NTPA Nationals tractor pull
Wednesday, July 17
8:30 a.m. - Western horse and pony show
9 a.m. - Sheep judging
10 a.m. - Youth draft horse show
10 a.m. - Farm stock tractor pull
11 a.m. - Ronald McDonald magic show
Noon - Midway opens
Noon - Frog jump and turtle race
1 p.m. - Science Blast program
4 p.m. - Small market animal auction
5 p.m. - Dairy judging
7 p.m. - Classic rock concert featuring Black Ice
7:30 p.m. - Michigan Monster Truck Shootout
Thursday, July 18
8:30 a.m. - Gymkhana horse and pony show
10 a.m. - Livestock auction
10 a.m. - Ladies Day program
1 p.m. - Midway opens
1 p.m. - Pony pull
1 p.m. - Senior citizens program and games
1 p.m. - Entertainment by Jeff and Jim
3 p.m. - Cincinnati Circus
7 p.m. - Americana country music concert featuring High Steppin’ Playboys
7 p.m. - Cincinnati Circus
Friday, July 19
8:30 a.m. - Trail and gymkhana show
9 a.m. - Small animal sweepstakes
Noon - Pedal tractor pull
1 p.m. - Midway opens
2 p.m. - Mini horse pulling
5 p.m. - Goat obstacle course
7 p.m. - Classic country and blues music concert featuring Double Strung and Rock Island Ramblers
7 p.m. - Super Kicker rodeo production
10 p.m. - Fireworks display
Saturday, July 20
9 a.m. - Large livestock junior/senior showmanship sweepstakes
10 a.m. - Open draft horse/mule/pony hitch show
10 a.m. - Fun horse show
1 p.m. - Small animal exhibitor awards
2 p.m. - Cat and dog exhibitor awards
3 p.m. - Livestock exhibitors awards program
Noon - Horse exhibitors awards program
1 p.m. - Midway opens
6 p.m. - Youth parade
7 p.m. - Latin dance and musical entertainment featuring Ballet Folklorico and a DJ
7 p.m. - Demolition derby